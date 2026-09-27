Donald Trump Gets Heckled on Live TV: Watch

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Donald Trump was taunted with some explicit phrases during a golf tournament held in Illinois on Sunday, September 27. The president, 80, was jeered at during the Presidents Cup game in Medinah, a town northwest of Chicago.

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Donald Trump Was Yelled at During a Golf Tournament Appearance

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump got heckled on live TV.



Donald Trump "Nice Reception"



The Crowd: "You're a F****** Pedophile Donald Woooooo"



Love this for him! 🤣🍿 pic.twitter.com/SJpel7rTGg — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) September 27, 2026 Source: @LucasSa56947288/X The heckler screamed: 'You’re a f------ p--------, Donald!'

During a live TV broadcast, Trump was first met with cheers and chants of “USA” as he spoke to the audience.

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Donald Trump Attempted to Ignore the Critic

Source: MEGA Donald Trump ignored the person as he continued on with his speech.

However, things quickly took a turn as a heckler screamed: "You’re a f------ p--------, Donald!” Trump didn't react to the accusation, and continued on with his speech. “You know, the fake news media will say I got a very bad reception,” the POTUS said. “But, uhh, we got a good reception. They love what we’re doing. The country’s doing great.”

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Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship Went Back Decades

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein first crossed paths in 1987.

Trump's past friendship with predator Jeffrey Epstein — as well as his administration's release of the financier's files earlier this year — has made the businessman a target for taunters during his public appearances. During a July rally at a General Motors facility in Michigan, one heckler yelled: “P-------- protector! P-------- protector!” “He’s a communist!” Trump shouted back. "We’re running against communists now... we’re going to win very big."

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Donald Trump Was Mentioned Over 38,000 Times in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out in the early 2000s.

Another protester held up a photo of Trump and Epstein, with the words "CHILD RAPIST" written across it. The politician has consistently denied any wrongdoing on his part, as his friendship with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s. Trump's name was also mentioned over 38,000 times in the Epstein files the DOJ previously dropped. Trump and the trafficker's association goes back to at least 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair also frequently partied together in New York and at the billionaire's Mar-a-Lago mansion.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in August 2019.