Donald Trump Gets Heckled on Live TV: Watch
Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was taunted with some explicit phrases during a golf tournament held in Illinois on Sunday, September 27.
The president, 80, was jeered at during the Presidents Cup game in Medinah, a town northwest of Chicago.
Donald Trump Was Yelled at During a Golf Tournament Appearance
During a live TV broadcast, Trump was first met with cheers and chants of “USA” as he spoke to the audience.
Donald Trump Attempted to Ignore the Critic
However, things quickly took a turn as a heckler screamed: "You’re a f------ p--------, Donald!”
Trump didn't react to the accusation, and continued on with his speech.
“You know, the fake news media will say I got a very bad reception,” the POTUS said. “But, uhh, we got a good reception. They love what we’re doing. The country’s doing great.”
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship Went Back Decades
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Trump's past friendship with predator Jeffrey Epstein — as well as his administration's release of the financier's files earlier this year — has made the businessman a target for taunters during his public appearances.
During a July rally at a General Motors facility in Michigan, one heckler yelled: “P-------- protector! P-------- protector!”
“He’s a communist!” Trump shouted back. "We’re running against communists now... we’re going to win very big."
Donald Trump Was Mentioned Over 38,000 Times in the Jeffrey Epstein Files
Another protester held up a photo of Trump and Epstein, with the words "CHILD RAPIST" written across it.
The politician has consistently denied any wrongdoing on his part, as his friendship with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s. Trump's name was also mentioned over 38,000 times in the Epstein files the DOJ previously dropped.
Trump and the trafficker's association goes back to at least 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair also frequently partied together in New York and at the billionaire's Mar-a-Lago mansion.
Epstein also attended Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, and they even crossed paths at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York back in 1999.
By the 2000s, their relationship began to break down after they had a falling out due to a real estate dispute in the Sunshine State.
Trump called Epstein was a "terrific guy" in a 2002 New York Magazine profile, adding: "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side... I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
The child s-- offender was found dead in his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.