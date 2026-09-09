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Author Michael Wolff recently disclosed in his Substack newsletter, "Howl," that Jeffrey Epstein was genuinely terrified of Donald Trump and took Trump's early presidential ambitions more seriously than anyone else. In a detailed account published on Tuesday, September 8, Wolff wrote that the late convicted s-- offender grew deeply unsettled by Trump's rise to power. According to Wolff's piece and his extensive interviews with the financier before his 2019 death, Epstein's fear stemmed from an intimate knowledge of Trump's ruthlessness.

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Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Terrified' of Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff claimed Jeffrey Epstein was 'afraid' of Donald Trump as he rose to power.

“He was afraid of Trump, terrified perhaps,” Wolff wrote. “And when Trump won, Epstein saw the game change for him personally.” Epstein reportedly believed he possessed dangerous, compromising information that could harm both himself and Trump. When Wolff urged him to share it publicly, Epstein allegedly declined, stating, "I may be a p--------, but I don't have a death wish." The friendship between Trump and Epstein famously shattered in 2004 during a bitter property bidding war in Palm Beach, Fla. Epstein claimed he had threatened Trump over an alleged money-laundering scheme involving a Russian oligarch.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff believes Jeffrey Epstein had 'an obsession' with the POTUS.

Trump’s rise to president, Wolff said, became Epstein’s obsession. “It was an obsession born out of his personal understanding of his old friend, and, I believe, his particular fear of him,” he wrote. “You can’t evaluate Epstein’s friendship with Trump, his obsession with him, and his fear, without seeing it in the context of the steps Trump’s government took against him — and of Epstein’s unlikely, if not implausible, end.” Shortly after their falling out, the Palm Beach Police Department launched its initial investigation into Epstein regarding underage girls. Wolff noted that Epstein personally credited Trump with instigating that investigation out of revenge.

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Inside Michael Wolff's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff's emails to the late s-- offender were published via the Epstein files.

Wolff’s relationship with Epstein has faced intense scrutiny, particularly after the U.S. House Oversight Committee released a massive tranche of 23,000 emails in late 2025. The documents revealed that Wolff had frequently communicated with Epstein during Trump’s 2015 campaign, offering strategic advice and tipping him off about upcoming media inquiries. Wolff maintained he was simply playing a role to gain a powerful source's trust.

'He Led a Depraved Life'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein saw Donald Trump as 'a dangerous man.'