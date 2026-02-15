Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump 'Fought the Hardest' to Keep Jeffrey Epstein Files From Being Released

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Donald Trump once again by claiming that the president "fought the hardest” to keep the Jeffrey Epstein files from being unveiled. The former Georgia rep, 51, appeared on former InfoWars host Owen Shroyer's podcast recently to say how Trump’s “biggest political miscalculation” was referring to the Epstein docs as a “hoax.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted Donald Trump in a New Interview

Interview w/ Marjorie Taylor Greene on the State of MAGA, Epstein Files, Corruption and More. pic.twitter.com/aU5H0GorrV — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) February 14, 2026 Source: @OwenShroyer1776/X The former congresswoman blasted the president once again.

While Greene was one of the many government officials who voted to uncover all of the files, she noted that the DOJ's Attorney General Pam Bondi is still under the order of the businessman, 79, in regards to the Epstein files. Bondi, 60, wrote a letter to lawmakers on February 14 saying that she would release "all" of the documents from the dead pedophile's estate.

Source: @OwenShroyer1776/X Marjorie Taylor Greene said the president was wrong for calling the files a 'hoax.'

“Pam Bondi, she serves at the pleasure of the president and his administration and those there are telling her, here’s who you can prosecute, no, don’t do this. I mean, they told her that the Epstein files, that fight to release the Epstein files came directly from president Trump,” Greene said. “And I know a lot of people have a hard time with that, but that is the truth. He fought the hardest. To stop these files from being released," she added. Greene resigned from Congress earlier this year after having tension with Trump over issues such as healthcare and Epstein.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Supported the Epstein File Release

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was reportedly forced to release the documents.

“The only reason that [Trump] signed our bill that we passed in the House was because he had to. It became a massive political problem,” she said, recalling the process it took to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law. "The biggest political miscalculation in Donald Trump’s career was calling this a hoax, fighting the release of it, and having Mike Johnson, the speaker, refuse to bring the bill to the floor to the point where Thomas Massie, myself, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, actually had to vote with all of the Democrats to get to get it released," Greene explained.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Had a Falling Out