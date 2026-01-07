or
Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigned From Congress Out of Fear She Would Be the 'Next Charlie Kirk' Due to Donald Trump Labeling Her a 'Traitor'

Composite photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: @theview/x;mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress because her family started receiving death threats after Donald Trump called her a 'traitor.'

Jan. 7 2026, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed on Donald Trump during her Wednesday, January 7, appearance on The View.

The former congresswoman emphasized that the main reason she resigned from Congress — with her last day being Monday, January 5 — was out of fear for her life, which stemmed from the hatred she began receiving after the president labeled her a "traitor."

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Son Received Death Threats

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted Donald Trump's words against her prompted her resignation from Congress.
Source: @theview/x

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted Donald Trump's words against her prompted her resignation from Congress.

"When it comes down to the president that I helped get elected, the party that I donated to and represented, having the president turn on me and calling me a traitor for standing with women who were raped as teenagers, and having nobody in the party stand up for me... that was a high bar," Greene spilled, referring to how she wanted the Jeffrey Epstein files released in full.

"But really what it came down to was death threats, which I had become used to, but when they came in on my son, because of the president's words, it's too much," she stated.

'The Straw That Broke the Camel's Back'

Source: @theview/x

The politician was fed up with Trump not following through in his campaign promises.

A few minutes later, she confirmed the "straw that broke the camel's back was the president calling me a traitor for standing with women when they were raped by teenagers." She noted the hypocrisy since one of MAGA's biggest campaign promises was to release the Epstein files.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo of Greene feared that like Charlie Kirk, she could be killed on the job.
Source: mega

Greene feared that like Charlie Kirk, she could be killed on the job.

"And then, having to say, 'Am I going to have to be the next Charlie Kirk? Is my son going to get murdered because I'm going to continue to do this job?'" she pondered. "Political violence is real and it's so sad. Politics is so extreme and divisive and I just don't want to be a part of that anymore."

(Kirk, a conservative right-wing activist, was fatally shot in September 2025.)

MTG Doesn't Know Which of Donald Trump's 'Friends' Are in the Epstein Files

Photo of Greene had enough when Trump's supporters started sending her son death threats.
Source: @theview/x

Greene had enough when Trump's supporters started sending her son death threats.

Elsewhere in the televised chat, Greene revealed she didn't know who Trump was talking about when he told her his "friends will get hurt" if the full Epstein files are released.

"That statement bothered me deeply," she spilled. "I can't understand why anyone would protect their friends or any people that are guilty of abusing, trafficking, raping these girls."

MTG emphasized that Trump first made that call about his "friends" because he was "angry with me because I signed the discharge petition and refused to take my name off."

Photo of Greene said Trump turned on her when she refused to remove her name from a petition for the release of the Epstein files.
Source: mega

Greene said Trump turned on her when she refused to remove her name from a petition for the release of the Epstein files.

The politician confirmed Trump and the White House "demanded" she remove her name from the petition, but she never obliged.

"That is what led to him calling me a traitor. After I voted with him for 98 percent of my votes," she continued. "That's unbelievable."

