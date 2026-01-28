or
Donald Trump Hits on 'Beautiful' Women at His Rally as He Calls Them Up to the Stage in Bizarre Move: Watch

trump hits on women rally stage
Source: MEGA;FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube

Donald Trump was slammed after he called women 'beautiful' onstage at his Iowa rally.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is raising eyebrows after a resurfaced clip from his 2024 presidential rally in Iowa showed him calling two women “beautiful” while unexpectedly bringing them onstage.

In the video, the president appeared to catch the women off guard as he invited them up to speak in front of the crowd in Iowa.

image of A video from Donald Trump’s rally surfaced online.
Source: FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube

A video from Donald Trump’s rally surfaced online.

“They're totally unprepared for this. But what the h---, right? See a few words,” Trump said as he introduced the pair.

One of the women thanked him for his policies, telling the crowd, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, President Trump. No tax on tips is huge for everyone in the service industry. Thank you very much.”

Trump responded briefly, saying, “Thank you very much. Congratulations.”

The second woman echoed similar sentiments, adding, “I would just like to say the same thing. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.”

Afterward, Trump shifted his attention to their appearance, offering an awkward compliment that quickly went viral.

“I refuse to say they're beautiful. But they're beautiful. Do all people look like that in Iowa? I don't think so. Thank you both. Congratulations. Great help. That's great. We're not supposed to come up, but I looked at both of them. Well said, get up here,” he explained.

Source: @atrupar/X
The moment sparked immediate backlash online, with commenters criticizing the exchange.

“Pedophile behavior,” one person wrote.

Another user shared a screenshot of Trump standing beside one of the women and commented, “Ummmmm are we sure she's okay this b----- is scare as s---… but the money she got paid was great.”

image of Donald Trump invited two women onto the stage unexpectedly.
Source: FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube

Donald Trump invited two women onto the stage unexpectedly.

“His creepiness just reminded me. #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles,” a third commenter urged.

“Disgusting,” another added.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The rally footage surfaced just weeks after renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, following claims by Epstein’s former assistant.

The anonymous woman alleged that Trump was known for swapping explicit stories with the late convicted s-- offender. She said she would often remain at the office late, only to be approached by Epstein after most employees had left for the day.

image of Donald Trump said the women were 'beautiful.'
Source: FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube

Donald Trump said the women were 'beautiful.'

According to her account, Epstein would spot her at her desk and put Trump on speakerphone, allowing her to overhear the conversations.

The former assistant, who spoke as part of The New York Times’ investigation into Trump and Epstein’s prior friendship, recalled Trump "regaling" Epstein with "tales of his sexual exploits."

She also claimed Epstein appeared to enjoy how uncomfortable those conversations made her feel.

In one alleged incident during the mid-1990s, Trump and Epstein reportedly discussed a woman’s pubic hair, allegedly debating whether there was enough for Epstein to floss his teeth with.

image of The moment comes amid renewed scrutiny of Donald Trump’s past connection with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The moment comes amid renewed scrutiny of Donald Trump’s past connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

During another phone call, Trump allegedly described having intercourse with a different woman on a pool table.

Ahead of The New York Times’ report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement pushing back on the claims.

"This fake news story, which is not worth the paper it’s printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump," she said. "The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep."

