Donald Trump Accused of Having 'Dementia' After Rambling About Magnets at Latest Iowa Rally
Is Donald Trump in mental decline?
On Friday, January 5, during a rally in Mason City, Iowa, the former commander-in-chief ranted incoherently about magnets, leading social media users to suspect there may be something wrong with the 2024 presidential candidate.
“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” he began.
“Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?” he continued the strange speech.
The clip from the rally then circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the public dissed the former president.
“Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense,” one user penned, while a second joked, “Trump's political platform, Ladies and Gentlemen. Magnets.”
“Drop magnets into the water, and they disappear? What the hell is wrong with him. Who the h--- can still support this driveling idiot?!” another person wrote, as a third individual added, “Got to give him credit. His transition to Dementia has been seamless.”
A fifth joked: “Must be freeing to get to say your words in no particular order,” while a sixth took a dig at Joe Biden claiming “both frontrunners” have the dementia.
- 'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally
- 'Utter Nonsense': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming He Is Beating Barack Obama in the Polls in Latest Speech
- 'He's a Clown': Donald Trump Mocked After Getting Sidetracked About LeBron James' Endorsement of Hillary Clinton During Recent Speech
One more person alleged the neurological disease was not only thing amiss with Trump, writing, “Dementia certainly may be a part of his slurring/rambling nonsense but sweating, slurring words, and rambling, unfocused and non-coherent sentences makes me suspect there may be another element to it.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first bizarre message Trump has put out lately.
On Friday January 5, the father-of-five posted a bizarre campaign video, where the narrator claimed him to be "God's chosen caretaker for America."
"I need somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the deep state, and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild," a "voice of God" stated in the clip. "Somebody to ruffle the feathers. Tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum. Come home hungry. Have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends. Then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon and mean it. So God gave us Trump."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I need somebody who can shape an ax but wield a sword. Who had the courage to step foot in North Korea? Who can make money from the tar of the sand turned liquid to gold? Who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation? We’ll finish this 40-hour week by Tuesday noon, but then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump," they continued.