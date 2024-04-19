Donald Trump Hush Money Criminal Trial Gone Wrong: 20-Year-Old Conspiracy Theorist Sets Himself on Fire Outside Court

According to sources who were present, soon after the jury for Trump's upcoming trial was set, the young man sat on a park bench when he suddenly threw his belongings on the ground and doused himself in something before going up in flames.

Video was taken of the self-immolation showing 20-year-old Max Azzarello in a seated position while completely engulfed in flames. His burned body twitched on the ground while others ran over with fire extinguishers to put the flames out.

The shocking incident took place in a barricaded park across the street from the 100 Centre Street courthouse around 1:30 p.m.