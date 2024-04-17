Donald Trump's State of Mind Is Beginning to 'Fray at the Edges' During Hush Money Trial, Claims Niece Mary Trump

Mary, a psychologist and the former president's 58-year-old niece, took to her Substack and shared her thoughts on the first couple days of the ongoing criminal trial.

"Per the judge's instructions, Donald will be stuck in that New York City courtroom for at least four days a week and eight hours a day," she wrote. "He is not free to come and go as he pleases."

"He probably feels as though he's being singled out for extraordinary punishment, but that's because he has so rarely been in a situation in which he has no control over either the narrative or the proceedings," she said.

Mary added that her uncle "doesn't handle it well when he feels like the walls are closing in on him. He freaks out — and acts out — when he feels thwarted because he so rarely ever has been."