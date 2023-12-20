Donald Trump Claims He Never Read Adolf Hitler's Manifesto 'Mein Kampf' While Declaring Immigrants Could 'Bring in Diseases' to the U.S.
Donald Trump continued to double down on his immigration comments during a rally in Iowa on Tuesday, December 19.
After speaking in New Hampshire on December 16, the former president, 77, told the crowd: “They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world.”
“They’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” he added.
As a result, many people compared Trump's rhetoric to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. During his latest rally, he continued to spew similar thoughts.
"It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true. They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country," Trump claimed, adding that he never read Hitler's manifesto Mein Kampf.
"They don’t like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that' – in a much different way. Now they’re coming from all over the world. People all over the world. We have no idea. They could be healthy, they could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s gonna catch on in our country. But they do bring in crime. But they have them coming from all over the world," he added.
As OK! previously reported, many people are worried about where Trump's leadership is headed ahead of the 2024 election.
“At his rally in NH today, Trump praised dictators Kim and Xi again for their ability to ‘ruthlessly control’ their countries and has now made Hitler’s ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ rhetoric a standard feature of his rally speeches,” one person wrote in response to the New Hampshire speech, while another said, “This trend is very disturbing considering the unrest in this country and abroad. The MAGA movement is very upsetting to witness.”
To make things worse, Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump claimed he kept copies of Hitler's speeches in a bedside cabinet when they were together.
The Vanity Fair author then asked Donald for his side of the story and asked if his cousin John ever gave him a reprint of Hitler's speeches.
"Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he’s a Jew," Donald stated, adding, "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them."