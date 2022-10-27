OK Magazine
Arsonist Accidentally Sets Himself On Fire Trying To Burn Down Restaurant — Watch The Shocking Security Footage

Oct. 27 2022

A frustrated customer-turned-arsonist found themselves in a world of trouble after attempting to burn down a New York eatery for reportedly getting their order wrong.

In an exclusive "Crime of the Week" recap for the Reelz police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, Deputy Curtis Wilson reveals details of the shocking crime caught on the restaurant's outdoor security cameras.

arsonist accidentally sets himself on fire security footage
Source: reelz

The footage shows a man seemingly innocently standing just outside of an Indian restaurant in Queens, New York, when suddenly he grabs a bucket and douses the front of the establishment with gasoline.

First attempting to strike a match and failing, he leans down over the gas to try to light another match directly into the puddle when both the gasoline and the man go up in a shocking burst of flames.

arsonist accidentally sets himself on fire security footage
Source: reelz

Fortunately, only his shoes seem to catch fire, but the storefront is quickly engulfed as the man frantically runs away from the inferno.

And while a good Samaritan rushes to the blaze to try to put it out with what remains of a can of beer, the fire is unaffected, bursting the restaurant's windows and melting the air conditioning unit.

arsonist accidentally sets himself on fire security footage
Source: reelz

“On Patrol: Live” rides Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.

