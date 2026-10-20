Donald Trump Repeatedly Interrupted by Hecklers During Tense Campaign Rally as Female Protester Yells 'I Hate You' at President

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers, including one woman who shouted “I f---ing hate you!” during a tense campaign rally in Park City, Kan., on Monday night, October 19. Various protesters disrupted Trump’s speech at the Heartland Credit Union Arena at least six times. The obscene outburst occurred just as Trump was dismissing a previous protester. Trump claimed without evidence that the demonstrators were "paid protesters" and "paid agitators." As security escorted the woman out, the 80-year-old POTUS fired back to the cheering crowd, "How great is it to be at a Trump rally?" and told them to "Get out and vote so we can get rid of idiots like that.” Following the interruptions, Trump shifted his speech to explosive immigration rhetoric, invoking civil unrest in France and warning that America could face similar turmoil if Democrats win the upcoming midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

Protester Was Assaulted by Attendees at Trump Rally in Ohio

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's hecklers demanded the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The heckling incident was one of many at recent events. Earlier in October, Trump was interrupted multiple times at a rally in San Antonio, Texas, while Vice President J.D. Vance faced separate heckling on Monday, October 19, in North Carolina over the release of Epstein files. A female protester was violently assaulted by multiple attendees during a Trump campaign rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday night, October 12. The 29-year-old protester, an Ohio artist identified as Blake, stood up during Trump's speech, revealed a homemade black T-shirt reading “Release the Epstein Files,” and shouted “Fascist!” Video footage captured at the scene shows her being immediately confronted by several men in the crowd. A man in a baseball cap pushed her down, after which a second balding man lunged at her, punching her repeatedly in the face, pulling her hair, and pinning her in a headlock. The confrontation lasted about 20 seconds before police intervened to remove her. Blake reported falling into the arena seats during the beating. She required a hospital visit and sustained a split lip, significant facial bruising, back injuries and patches of missing hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called the Female Heckler a 'Fat Guy'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Donald Trump mocked the female heckler as a 'fat guy' as she was assaulted by the MAGA crowd.

During the altercation, the crowd cheered the assault while chanting "USA, USA!” From the podium, Trump ridiculed the protester. He mocked her physical appearance, calling her a "fat guy" who needed to go on a diet, and claimed without evidence that she was a "paid protester" sent by "lefties" to "destroy our country.” No immediate arrests were made at the venue. Local sheriff's deputies claimed they did not personally witness the beating, and the man who threw the punches reportedly remained inside the arena exchanging high-fives with other attendees.

Heckler Claims She Was Punched in the Face at J.D. Vance Rally

Source: MEGA Vice President J.D. Vance was also heckled by a woman who was reportedly punched by a MAGA rally-goer.