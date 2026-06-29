Bill Clinton Weighs in on Democratic Party's Prospects in Upcoming Midterms: 'We're in Good Shape'
June 29 2026, Updated 1:32 p.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton is feeling confident ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.
When asked about the Democratic Party's prospects in the upcoming poll, he stated to a news outlet, "I think we're in good shape for the fall."
His comments follow significant developments in the Democratic primaries, including wins by three progressive candidates — Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier — backed by the Democratic Socialists of America in high-profile primary races in New York City.
The victories sparked an immediate national debate between moderate and far-left Democrats over the party's messaging strategy heading into the national midterms.
Despite historically aligning with the centrist, moderate wing of the party, Clinton brushed off concerns that a left-wing surge would alienate moderate voters nationally.
He emphasized that a robust primary debate is healthy for the political process but cautioned that ultimate success depends on remaining united to maintain congressional majorities.
The former president outlined his broader strategic vision for the 2026 cycle during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that Democrats winning back the House of Representatives in 2026 is critical to restoring the balance of power.
He also added that Democratic victories in concurrent governor races are essential to bolstering a unified opposition against the Trump administration's agenda.
Clinton summarized the stakes of the upcoming midterms by cautioning that Democrats must fight to protect the country's institutional foundations, stating, "We cannot throw the legacy of this country away. What we have in common matters more.”
While he doesn’t spend much time mentioning President Donald Trump, Clinton has blasted the octogenarian president in the past, saying, “He defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media... Blame, bully, and belittle."
"Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards,” he added of Trump.
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The latest outlook for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections shows strong prospects for reclaiming the House of Representatives, alongside an intense ideological battle over the party's future direction.
Democrats are highly favored to win back control since they only need a net gain of three seats to capture the majority.
According to recent data from Nate Silver's Silver Bulletin, Democrats maintain a stable +6.1 point lead on the generic congressional ballot.
The path to a majority is significantly more difficult. While prediction markets like Polymarket give Democrats roughly an 80 percent chance to flip the House, they favor Republicans to retain the Senate by about 54 percent to 57 percent.
To take the Senate, Democrats must defend all current seats and flip at least four Republican seats in deep-red states.
On the legislative front, Senate Democrats — led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner — issued an urgent warning regarding the integrity of the midterms.
They are actively pressing the Trump administration to preserve all election-related records.
The friction follows statements from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding mail-in voting requirements, which Democrats warn are interfering with state and local election controls.