Ivanka Trump Shares Sweet Photo With Late Mother Ivana Trump After Her Untimely Passing

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” she wrote on Friday, July 15. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” she continued.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always,” the star concluded, completing her post with a red heart emoji.

Ivanka, 40, isn’t the only one of Ivana’s children to share kind posts about their mom on social media.

“Mom, we will miss you incredibly,” Ivana’s eldest son, 44-year-old Donald Trump Jr., also wrote on July 15. “Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits. From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P.”