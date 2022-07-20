Ivanka Trump Shares Sweet Photo With Late Mother Ivana Trump After Her Untimely Passing
Days after Ivana Trump, model and ex-wife to former President Donald Trump, was found dead in her New York City apartment at age 73, her daughter, mogul Ivanka Trump, has shared yet another sweet tribute to her later mother on social media.
On Monday, July 19, Ivanka took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snap of her mom standing with open arms, sporting an off-the-shoulder pink gown as she appeared to greet the former first daughter at her 2009 wedding to husband businessman Jared Kushner.
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP DEAD AT AGE 73, DISCOVERED IN UPPER EAST SIDE APARTMENT
Yet this recent sentimental post isn’t the first time Ivanka has taken to Instagram to remember Ivana. Over the past few days, the Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success author has spoken candidly about her mom, sharing several posts depicting the late fashion designer throughout the years.
Alongside sharing a throwback snap showing Ivana sporting a yellow puffer jacket while overlooking a scenic mountain range, the star also posted a series of images of her and her mother together from when she was a child.
'OUR MOTHER WAS AN INCREDIBLE WOMAN': INSIDE IVANA TRUMP’S RELATIONSHIP WITH HER CHILDREN
“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” she wrote on Friday, July 15. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” she continued.
“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always,” the star concluded, completing her post with a red heart emoji.
Ivanka, 40, isn’t the only one of Ivana’s children to share kind posts about their mom on social media.
“Mom, we will miss you incredibly,” Ivana’s eldest son, 44-year-old Donald Trump Jr., also wrote on July 15. “Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits. From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P.”
Eric Trump, 38, also spoke out on Instagram, reposting the family’s joint statement to his account.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” reads the statement, accompanied with a vintage family photo.
“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country,” he continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”