'We'll Have a Threesome': Donald Trump Makes Jaw-Dropping Comment About His 'Beautiful' Sons 

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President Donald Trump made an awkwardly phrased joke about having a "threesome" with his sons while delivering a speech at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, N.D. Trump was discussing the history of the Medal of Honor, noting that President Theodore Roosevelt and his son, Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt Jr., are one of only two father-son pairs to have received the nation's highest military award. The other pair is Arthur MacArthur and General Douglas MacArthur. “They’re the only father and son pair to receive our nation’s highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty,” Trump said.

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What Is the Medal of Honor?

Trump: I see my two beautiful sons sitting there. I think I'm going to give one medal of honor to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome. I'll pick out one of the two.



I'll give them the congressional medal of honor for something. For their genius in hunting and I’ll… https://t.co/WRLggIavDZ pic.twitter.com/u18AzZK86m — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 1, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/x Donald Trump joked about giving himself and his sons the Medal of Honor.

Roosevelt is the only U.S. president to receive the Medal of Honor. He was posthumously awarded the decoration on January 16, 2001, by President Bill Clinton for his fearless leadership of the "Rough Riders" during the assault on San Juan Hill in Cuba in the 1898 Spanish-American War. The five-time draft-dodging octogenarian then suggested awarding the Congressional Medal of Honor to his sons for their actions, joking about creating a "third pair" of recipients. Trump has repeatedly suggested or joked about awarding himself the medal, most recently in June, when he publicly stated that he had wanted to give it to himself but was informed he legally couldn't, adding he couldn't find a basis on which he was "actually worthy."

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The POTUS Called His Sons 'Beautiful'

Source: MEGA 'We'll have a threesome,' the president said of awarding himself and his sons with the same honor.

Gesturing toward his eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who were seated in the audience, the president said, “I see my two beautiful sons sitting there. I think I'm going to give one medal of honor to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome. I'll pick out one of the two. I'll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something. For their genius in hunting, and I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something.” The crowd responded with awkward laughter to the comment. Donald immediately clarified he was joking.

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The POTUS Was Criticized for His Remarks

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was criticized for his comments about the 'sacred' honor.

The video clip quickly spread across social media, generating considerable attention, with many more disgusted over Donald's coveting of the military's highest, almost sacred, decoration, a solemn covenant embodying extraordinary valor, selfless sacrifice and courage. “Ugh, he’s such a tool. We must not become desensitized to his insanity. He’s so outrageous on a regular basis, we tend to dismiss him as normal. He’s not. He’s insane,” said one commenter. “As a veteran, I find this completely tasteless. I don’t care if he is joking. This medal is one of the few sacred things we hold in reverence and should not be treated so casually,” said another.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was called 'insane' and 'tasteless' for his weird joke.