Donald Trump Camp 'Second-Guessing' Choice of J.D. Vance as VP After President Joe Biden Quit Campaign

Photo of J.D. Vance and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate at the RNC.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's campaign staff reportedly aren't sure J.D. Vance is the best choice for running mate now that President Joe Biden has officially ended his bid for the 2024 election.

According to sources, Trump's campaign tactics and his choice of Vance were strongly based on the idea that he would be running against Biden — not Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photo of J.D. Vance and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance previously harshly criticized Donald Trump's ability to lead.

“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of J.D. Vance — a selection, they acknowledged, that was [born] of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” reporter Tim Alberta wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 22.

Concerns about Vance's abilities don't stop at his effectiveness against specific political opponents. As OK! previously reported, the Ohio senator once called Trump a "cynical a------- like Nixon" and "America's Hitler."

Photo of J.D. Vance and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

J.D Vance is a senator from the state of Ohio.

In a recent sit-down with Sean Hannity, Vance said he doesn't "hide" from his critical comments about the controversial ex-prez.

"I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity," he explained at the time. "If you go back to what I thought in 2016, another thing that was going on, Sean, is I bought into the media’s lies and distortions."

Photo of Donald Trump holding up his fist.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's always had 'good chemistry' with J.D. Vance.

However, Trump claimed to be unconcerned with Vance's history.

“We’ve always had a good chemistry,” he said to Fox News host Jesse Watters in an interview that aired on Monday, July 22. “And originally J.D. was probably not for me, but he didn’t know me."

Photo of J.D. Vance clapping.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance is the author of book 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

"Then when we got to know each other he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me. And he would stick up for me, and he would fight for the worker as much as I fight for the worker," the 78-year-old continued. "We just had an automatic chemistry."

"I actually endorsed him in Ohio, for the Senate," Trump added. "He ended up winning against a very tough field. Very tough field."

Source: OK!

The Atlantic reported Trump's camp was concerned about J.D. Vance.

