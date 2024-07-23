Donald Trump Camp 'Second-Guessing' Choice of J.D. Vance as VP After President Joe Biden Quit Campaign

"Then when we got to know each other he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me. And he would stick up for me, and he would fight for the worker as much as I fight for the worker," the 78-year-old continued. "We just had an automatic chemistry."

"I actually endorsed him in Ohio, for the Senate," Trump added. "He ended up winning against a very tough field. Very tough field."

