Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment: 'Cannot Believe This Is Coming From a Potential VP of the U.S.'
Jennifer Aniston made it clear that Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, is dangerous to society after his resurfaced comments about women not having children went viral.
“I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the actress, 55, wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”
As OK! previously reported, Vance, 39, was blasted for his prior remarks, which appears to be from his Senate run in 2022.
At the time, he said that the Democratic party is run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”
“You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC,” Vance continued. “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
As OK! previously reported, the Friends alum, who doesn't have kids, previously got candid in 2022 about trying to expand her family at one point in her life.
“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she told Allure. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”
Not only did Aniston berate Vance, but Whoopi Goldberg was also shocked about his prior statement.
"Sir, there are people who have chosen not to have children for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot," the TV star said.
She added, “How dare you! You never had a baby. Your wife had a baby, but you never had a baby. So you know nothing about this. And how dare you! And women, you heard how he thinks of you. Yeah. This is not good for you, J.D.!”