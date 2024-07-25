Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment: 'Cannot Believe This Is Coming From a Potential VP of the U.S.'

Jennifer Aniston made it clear that Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, is dangerous to society after his resurfaced comments about women not having children went viral.

“I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the actress, 55, wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”