Donald Trump Bombshell: President 'Loves Young Nubile Girls,' Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Wrote in Creepy 2019 Letter to Fellow Pedophile Larry Nassar
Dec. 23 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
A bombshell letter allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein to fellow s-- offender Larry Nassar claimed Donald Trump shared their preference for "young ladies."
The alleged 2019 letter — which was just released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 23, as part of the Epstein files — was written in August, the same month the financier committed suicide prior to his s-- trafficking trial.
Jeffrey Epstein Mentioned Donald Trump in Alleged Letter to Larry Nassar
"We shared one thing ... our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," Epstein wrote to Nassar, who began a life sentence in prison in 2017 on charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography. "Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."
"When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair," he concluded.
Nassar, 62, never received the letter, as he had been transferred to a different prison than where it was sent. Federal agents intercepted the note when it was sent back to Epstein's facility and had it investigated to see if it was really his handwriting.
According to a news outlet, the results of that test were not made public.
The DOJ Insists Some Documents Are 'Untrue'
When the DOJ released the new batch of documents, they made a disclaimer on X about their authenticity.
"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the post read. "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already." "Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims," the messaged concluded.
Since the DOJ began releasing the Epstein files on Friday, December 19, Trump has rarely been seen in any documents or in photos.
However, there was one image of the POTUS. 79, standing next to young girls — one of whom was in a bikini — that was sitting in a desk drawer.
Trump's Chief of Staff Said He Was a 'Young, Single Playboy' With Jeffrey Epstein
Prior to the release, Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, confirmed the president was in the files but said he has nothing to do with his former friend's crimes.
"We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," she told Vanity Fair.
"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she shared.