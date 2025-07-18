Donald Trump Orders Attorney General Pam Bondi to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts After 'Ridiculous' Backlash

Within the typewritten text was a fictional conversation between Trump and Epstein.

"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," it began. "Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."

"Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the letter continued. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."

The message went on, "Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

The note eerily ended with Trump allegedly writing: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."