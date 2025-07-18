Donald Trump Orders Attorney General Pam Bondi to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts After 'Ridiculous' Backlash
Donald Trump seems to have had it with what he is calling the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."
The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday night, July 17, to reveal his request to Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury testimonies related to the case of late accused s-- trafficker and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Trump declared.
Bondi responded to the president via X, writing, "President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."
Donald Trump Faces Pressure Amid Jeffrey Epstein File Chaos
Trump's desire to unseal grand jury testimonies comes as he fights back against rampant pressure to release Justice Department files related to the notorious s-- offender's case.
The president's Truth Social post was also shared just hours after The Wall Street Journal published a shocking exposé revealing an alleged "bawdy" letter Trump is said to have wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.
According to the newspaper, the letter was one of many documents to be "examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein" and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, "years ago."
Donald Trump's Alleged Birthday Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed
- Donald Trump Bombshell: 'Wall Street Journal' Set to Drop Exposé About President's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
- Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Have a 'Client List,' Committed Suicide, DOJ and FBI Conclude
- Donald Trump Bombshell: President Is Named in the Jeffrey Epstein Files, His Former Chief of Staff Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The alleged message was among "dozens" of birthday notes included in a leather-bound book Maxwell gifted to Epstein on his 50th birthday more than two decades ago, per the report.
Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text inside of the outline of a naked woman drawn in marker.
Trump's signature was said to have been displayed in the resemblance of public hair beneath the woman's waist. Two small arcs representing b------ were also supposedly shown in the message.
Within the typewritten text was a fictional conversation between Trump and Epstein.
"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," it began. "Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."
"Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the letter continued. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."
The message went on, "Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
The note eerily ended with Trump allegedly writing: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
More than 15 years later, Epstein would die by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting his federal s-- trafficking trial in New York in 2019.
In 2008, however, Epstein notably pleaded guilty in the state of Florida to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution with a minor.
After accepting a plea deal, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail but negotiated a work release program that allowed him to leave prison during the day.