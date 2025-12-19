or
Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Lair: Files Expose Framed Naked Photos of Ghislaine Maxwell Hung Throughout His Palm Beach Home

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: house oversight committee/doj

Jeffrey Epstein had several naked photos of Ghislaine Maxwell hung throughout his home.

Profile Image

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Disturbing new video footage from inside Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion reveals the disgraced financier openly displayed framed naked photographs of Ghislaine Maxwell and other women throughout his Florida home.

The low-quality tape was released as part of the newly released Epstein files and offers a rare look inside the late pedophile's private residence. The video eerily shows Epstein's sexualized home decorations on full display, one of which included a framed photo of Maxwell posing nude on a beach, along with other explicit images of women who appear to be models.

Image of A framed naked photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was displayed in Jeffrey Epstein's home.
Source: MEGA

A framed naked photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was displayed in Jeffrey Epstein's home.

Among unsettling details caught in the creepy footage was a miniature replica of Epstein's private jet placed prominently inside of his lair. Even more bizarre, one room appears to contain a dental chair and medical-style equipment — similar to the strange items previously discovered in photos from Epstein’s private island.

Pictures from the convicted s-- offender's island were unveiled earlier this month as part of Democrats on the House Oversight Committee's release of photos from Epstein's estate.

Image of More than one image of Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted in Jeffrey Epstein's lair.
Source: MEGA

More than one image of Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted in Jeffrey Epstein's lair.

In the video released on Friday, chilling objects could be seen scattered throughout the residence, only further exposing the disturbing atmosphere of Epstein’s personal space.

Maxwell, once Epstein’s girlfriend and longtime associate, was convicted in 2021 of federal s-- trafficking and conspiracy charges for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein. She was later sentenced to 20 years in prison, where she remains.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting his federal s-- trafficking trial in a New York City jail cell. If convicted, he likely would have spent the rest of his life behind bars.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-- trafficking.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-- trafficking.

The disturbing footage that surfaced on Friday was part of a wide-ranging release from the DOJ — with thousands of documents, photographs and other materials tied to Epstein’s criminal history being published just hours before a strict 11:59 p.m. deadline.

The explosive DOJ document dump also dragged a long list of famous names back into the Epstein spotlight. The newly released files reference and include images of President Donald Trump, late King of Pop Michael Jackson, disgraced ex-Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton, and more.

Image of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

While all of the exposed high-profile figures have previously been linked to Epstein’s elite social circle, none of them have been accused of partaking or having prior knowledge of Epstein's criminal behavior.

Still, the sheer presence of several powerful politicians and A-list stars only fuels ongoing public outrage and renewed questions about how Epstein was able to move freely among the rich and famous for so many years.

