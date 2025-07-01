Donald Trump Jokes 'Son of a B----' Joe Biden 'Wanted Him' Imprisoned at Alligator Alcatraz While Bragging About New Detention Center: Watch
Donald Trump will never miss a moment to shade Joe Biden.
The president threw a dig at his former political rival while visiting his controversial new migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday, July 1.
Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden a 'Son of a B----'
Trump appeared to be speaking to reporters about the facility's powerful air conditioning system when he switched the subject to call out Biden for trying to get the Republican leader put in prison after being convicted of 34 felony counts in New York.
"Hey, Biden wanted me in here. It didn't work out that way, but wanted me in here, that son of a b----," Trump snubbed, as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis let out some seemingly forced laughs.
President Visits Alligator Alcatraz
While speaking at the migrant camp, Trump also mocked potential illegal immigrants who will be held at the facility — which holds 3,000 beds — as they await deportation.
Referencing how one would likely be attacked by an alligator if they tried to escape the detention center — which is located in a subtropical wetland area known best for its dense population of the large reptiles — Trump advised illegal immigrants on how to survive an encounter with a dangerous swamp puppy.
Donald Trump Tells Illegal Immigrants How to Escape an Alligator
"We have to teach them how to run away from an alligator if they escape prison. How to run away. Don’t run in a straight line. Look, like this," the POTUS said ahead of his departure from the White House to Florida on Tuesday, as he moved his hands in a zig-zag motion. "And you know what? Your chances go up about 1 percent. Not a good thing."
When asked if the purpose of the detention center's location was to have alligators or snakes eat illegal immigrants who try to escape, Trump giddily replied: "I guess that’s the concept. This is not a nice business."
Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Alligator Alcatraz
Aside from the chances of being swallowed by an alligator, critics have also complained about the harsh weather conditions that frequent the Florida Everglades — including hurricanes and severe heat waves.
"They can’t get stuck in a hurricane if they self-deport," the Republican Party of Florida's executive director, Bill Helmich, wrote via X on Monday, June 30.
When describing the remote location last month, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who also joined Trump on Tuesday, explained via social media: "[If] people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons — nowhere to go, nowhere to hide."