Trump appeared to be speaking to reporters about the facility's powerful air conditioning system when he switched the subject to call out Biden for trying to get the Republican leader put in prison after being convicted of 34 felony counts in New York.

"Hey, Biden wanted me in here. It didn't work out that way, but wanted me in here, that son of a b----," Trump snubbed, as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis let out some seemingly forced laughs.