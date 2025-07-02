or
Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden as 'Worst President' America's Ever Had in Scathing Rant

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden was the 'worst president' America's ever had in a scathing rant.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Donald Trump went on a rant about the last three presidents — and it's safe to say he was quite critical of them.

“President [Barack] Obama was a terrible president,” Trump shared. “President [Joe] Biden was the worst president in the history of our country. President [George W.] Bush should not have gone into the Middle East and blown the place up, so I don’t give him high marks, either.”

'The Worst President'

Source: @Ronxyz00/X

Donald Trump trashed Joe Biden to the press in a new clip.

“Thank you very much, everybody,” Trump concluded. “I give Trump very high marks.”

When one X user asked Grok, an AI assistant, who the worst president of all time is, the AI bot had an interesting response. “Historically, James Buchanan (1857–1861) is often ranked as the worst U.S. president for failing to address slavery and sectional tensions, contributing to the Civil War. His pro-Southern policies and inaction during secession are heavily criticized. Recently, surveys like the 2024 APSA rank Donald Trump (2017–2021) lowest, citing his COVID-19 response, January 6th riot, and two impeachments. Rankings are subjective, varying by criteria like leadership or moral authority, and can shift over time. Both cases have defenders: Buchanan faced a divided nation, and Trump’s economic policies have supporters. The ‘worst’ label depends on perspective and context," the robot replied.

Mixed Opinions

Photo of George W. Bush, Laura Bush and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also criticized George W. Bush and Barack Obama in his rant.

Many X users came to Trump’s defense, calling him the “best president we ever had,” citing his high approval ratings and noting how many people turned out to vote for him.

Some critics of his echoed Grok, with one writing, “Non-partisan presidential historians rank Trump far worse than the Presidents he's b------ about. His first term is consistently seen in the bottom three of U.S. presidents. Not the bottom third, mind you. Literally the bottom three.”

“Trump is the worst president that we've ever had,” another X member shared. “I’d lump him in with Harding, [Lyndon B.] Johnson, and Andrew Jackson.”

Trump Talked About Biden Again

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took a jab at Joe Biden while visiting his new migrant detention center.

This wasn’t the first time Trump spoke about Biden as of late, as he took a jab at him while visiting his controversial new migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades on July 1.

Trump appeared to be speaking to the media about the facility's powerful air conditioning system when he switched the subject to call out Biden for trying to get the Republican leader put in prison after being convicted of 34 felony counts in New York.

'Son of a B-----'

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Donald Trump called Joe Biden a 'son of a b----' earlier this week.

"Hey, Biden wanted me in here. It didn't work out that way, but wanted me in here, that son of a b----," Trump quipped.

Biden has yet to respond to any of Trump's latest digs.

