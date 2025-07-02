Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden was the 'worst president' America's ever had in a scathing rant.

Donald Trump went on a rant about the last three presidents — and it's safe to say he was quite critical of them.

Trump: "President Obama was a terrible president. President Biden was the worst president. President Bush... I don't give him high marks either. I give Trump very high marks." I think Trump is the worst president we've ever had. pic.twitter.com/j1uqFjiQpU

When one X user asked Grok, an AI assistant, who the worst president of all time is, the AI bot had an interesting response. “Historically, James Buchanan (1857–1861) is often ranked as the worst U.S. president for failing to address slavery and sectional tensions, contributing to the Civil War. His pro-Southern policies and inaction during secession are heavily criticized. Recently, surveys like the 2024 APSA rank Donald Trump (2017–2021) lowest, citing his COVID-19 response, January 6th riot, and two impeachments. Rankings are subjective, varying by criteria like leadership or moral authority, and can shift over time. Both cases have defenders: Buchanan faced a divided nation, and Trump’s economic policies have supporters. The ‘worst’ label depends on perspective and context," the robot replied.

Donald Trump also criticized George W. Bush and Barack Obama in his rant.

Many X users came to Trump’s defense, calling him the “best president we ever had,” citing his high approval ratings and noting how many people turned out to vote for him.

Some critics of his echoed Grok, with one writing, “Non-partisan presidential historians rank Trump far worse than the Presidents he's b------ about. His first term is consistently seen in the bottom three of U.S. presidents. Not the bottom third, mind you. Literally the bottom three.”

“Trump is the worst president that we've ever had,” another X member shared. “I’d lump him in with Harding, [Lyndon B.] Johnson, and Andrew Jackson.”