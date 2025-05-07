or
'What the H--- Is Going On?': Joe Biden Declares Donald Trump 'Isn't Behaving Like a Republican President'

Photo of Donald Trump; picture of Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden recently sat down for his first post-office interview.

May 7 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Joe Biden is disgusted with how Donald Trump has handled his first 100 days in office.

The former Democratic president spoke with BBC journalist Nick Robinson for his first sit-down interview since officially leaving the White House earlier this year while berating Trump for the policies he's put in place and the actions he's taken with world leaders throughout the start of his second term.

joe biden donald trump behavior republican president first interview
Source: BBC/YouTube

The former president slammed Donald Trump for the way he's acted since returning to office.

"He’s not behaving like a Republican president," Biden declared of Trump during the interview, which aired Wednesday, May 7.

Addressing Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance's heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky back in February, Biden admitted: "I found it beneath America, the way that took place."

Source: BBC/YouTube
The 82-year-old additionally referred to Trump's approach of suggesting Ukraine surrender or cease to resist when it comes to their war against Vladimir Putin-controlled Russia as "modern-day appeasement."

"Anybody who thinks Putin’s going to stop is foolish," he mentioned of the Russian president.

joe biden donald trump behavior republican president first interview
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump isn't 'behaving like a Republican president,' according to Joe Biden.

Biden also berated Trump for continuously making threats to conquer land — like when he suggested the United States "take back Panama," annex Greenland or control Canada.

"And the way we talk about now that, ‘it’s the Gulf of America,' 'maybe we’re going to have to take back Panama,' 'maybe we need to acquire Greenland,’ ‘maybe Canada should be a [51st state].’ What the h---’s going on here?” Biden worryingly questioned.

joe biden donald trump behavior republican president first interview
Source: BBC/YouTube

Joe Biden called Donald Trump's lash out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'beneath America.'

Biden asked: "What president ever talks like that? That’s not who we are. We’re about freedom, democracy, opportunity — not about confiscation."

The Democratic leader expressed concerns about the NATO alliance, noting, "I fear that our allies… are going to begin to doubt whether we’re going to stay where we’ve always been for the last 80 years."

joe biden donald trump behavior republican president first interview
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

He issued a "grave" warning about how fragile world peace is, suggesting Trump could be playing with fire if he continues to throw around the idea of taking over land.

"Every generation has to fight to maintain democracy," Biden emphasized. "We’ve done it well for 80 years. I’m worried there’s a loss of understanding of the consequences of that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the liberal politician reflected on why he waited so long to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

"What we had set out to do, no one thought we could do. And we had become so successful in our agenda, it was hard to say, ‘No, I’m going to stop now’… It was a hard decision," he confessed.

Biden waited until July 2024 to remove himself from the race to the White House last year. He was quickly replaced as the Democratic nominee by his Vice President Kamala Harris — though there was backlash from the Democratic Party due to the lack of ability to vote for who should be the one to go against Trump in the election.

