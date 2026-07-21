Politics Donald Trump Jr.'s 2024 Tweet Praising Dad Donald for Not Starting a 'Full-Blown War' With Iran Resurfaces Amid Conflict in Middle East Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr.'s words carry a whole new meaning amid ongoing conflict in Iran. Lesley Abravanel July 21 2026, Updated 2:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An April 2024 tweet by Donald Trump Jr. has come back to haunt him as his father’s lingering war in Iran rages on with no end in sight. “Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve,” Donald Trump’s eldest son posted on April 13, 2024, during the throes of the presidential campaign. On April 13, 2024, the primary electoral events were nominating contests for the 2024 United States presidential race, specifically the Alaska Democratic presidential primary and the Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus, both of which were won by incumbent Joe Biden.

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'Update?'

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted the old tweet on Monday, June 20, asking Don Jr. for an "update." Social media had a frenzy over the post, with readers adding context that said, “Trump got us into a war with Iran.” “Yeah, every MAGA accusation is a confession, & nothing Trump says today will ever be true tomorrow; meanwhile, they are still hiding the number of Dead, while the Trump Fortune has more than doubled in growth,” blasted one. “This tweet aged like a fine Limburger,” added another. “Pretty wild he didn’t delete that,” somoeone else noted.

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A 'Full-Scale War'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced backlash for his military moves in the Middle East.

The United States is in an active, direct military conflict with Iran that has severely escalated after President Donald Trump abandoned a temporary 60-day ceasefire on July 8. The conflict originally began on February 28, and has recently entered a dangerous new phase following the deaths of three American service members. The military just completed its 10th consecutive night of airstrikes. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) heavily bombarded southern Iranian military infrastructure, command centers and missile sites. Iran and its proxy forces have retaliated with regional drone and missile attacks targeting U.S. assets and allies in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Iran declared that it is engaged in a "full-scale war" with the U.S.

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Source: MEGA At least 17 U.S. service members have been killed since the war began in February.

Commerce through the Strait of Hormuz — which accounts for 20 percent of the world's oil supply — has completely stalled. The Trump administration has reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, causing domestic U.S. gas prices to climb past $4.00 a gallon. At least 17 U.S. service members have been killed and over 430 injured since the war began in February. The Pentagon recently identified 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales as two of the troops killed in a recent drone strike at an airbase in Jordan.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges End to War

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Donald Trump to end the war in Iran.