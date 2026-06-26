Donald Trump Defends Iran, Fights 'Fake News' in Truth Social Post

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President Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post managed to do what his social media blasts often do best: turn a complicated policy fight into a one-man political spectacle. Amid stalled negotiations over hostilities with Iran, Trump on June 24 used an early-morning post to defend Tehran against what he called “troublemaking Fake News reporting” about possible tolls, insurance costs or other charges for ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Post That Lit Up the Morning

Source: MEGA He rejected reports about the Strait of Hormuz tolls and shipping charges.

“Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are ‘NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ. If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately,” Trump wrote.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL He shared his statement in a Truth Social Post.

The remark was unusual not only because Trump appeared to be vouching for Iran’s position, but because it came as his administration faces criticism over an interim peace deal with Tehran. The U.S. and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding meant to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz toll-free for at least 60 days.

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The Fake News Subtext

Source: MEGA The post arrived hours after he took aim at Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The post arrived just hours after another late-night Truth Social message, in which Trump wrote, “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” in an apparent reference to primary victories for Democratic socialist candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “Mayor Mamdani pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media. Congratulations Mr. Mayor! I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American Patriots, and the Media doesn’t say a word,” he posted later in the morning. “FAKE NEWS.”

The Stakes Behind the Spectacle

Source: MEGA The post fueled fresh debate over U.S.-Iran relations.