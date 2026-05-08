Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being 'Very Inebriated' and 'High as a Kite' in Podcast Video: Watch
May 8 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.'s recent video promo for an episode of his "Triggered" podcast had social media users questioning if the first son was under the influence while recording.
Before the Tuesday, May 5, episode dropped, he posted a 23-second clip on X, which he captioned, "Guys a special Tuesday edition of 'Triggered,' so grab your Trump tower taco bowls and head over to @rumblevideo 6 pm et, see you there!!"
The businessman, 48, didn't slur his words but appeared to blink more than usual, with his eyes constantly fluttering.
"Does he drink? He looks very inebriated today," one person wrote on X, while another said, "Dude looks like he just ripped a few lines."
"Drunken Jr i hope young people are not listening to you. you look like you are high now on something and it's not water or orange juice," another critic penned. "You need help and if i have [sic] a father like Donald Trump i would be high on something everyday too."
"You look high as a kite man," agreed someone else.
'I Don't Snort Cocaine!'
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This wasn't the first time the podcast host was accused of doing drugs, though during a 2023 Turning Point Action Conference, he insisted he doesn't use cocaine.
The topic came up while discussing the scandal in which the substance was found inside the White House while Joe Biden was president.
"According to Twitter, it was mine. You have the world’s most famous crackhead in residence. And somehow, it was mine, according to Twitter," Don Jr. stated, referring to the former president's son Hunter Biden, who has struggled with drug abuse. "I haven’t been there in like three years. I mean, think about that…"
"My guys who I stayed in touch with — many of them just dear friends — they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that.’ I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort cocaine! Like, it’s just not my thing," he declared.
'Wild Stuff' Has Allegedly Occurred at Donald Trump Jr.'s Club
Meanwhile, a former employee of Don Jr.'s Washington, D.C., club claimed things could get rowdy behind closed doors.
"I helped run it. There was wild stuff that went on there," the ex-staffer spilled to Daily Mail.
The former employee explained the place sold extremely pricey alcohol, such as $700 tequila shots.
They insisted the spot is super private and exclusive, spilling, "We don't have any pictures or videos of the place — staff would be fired on the spot."