Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Claims He Scarred Her With a Crack Pipe and Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka' a Day During His Addiction

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts share a 5-year-old daughter named Navy.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts spilled the tea on her relationship with the first son and his infamous drug abuse in her new memoir, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts released a memoir on Tuesday, August 20.

Roberts, 33, said Biden, 54, was at the height of his addiction when they met in 2016, recalling how he used to drink "a gallon" of Tito's vodka each day.

She also witnessed his heavy drug use, recalling, "After spending so much time with Hunter, I can load anyone the Rolls Royce of a stem to smoke crack cocaine through. I may even have a tiny scar on my chest from a time Hunter dropped one on me while I was lying down."

Roberts first met Biden in 2016 while he was in the midst of his drug addiction.

As OK! reported, a 2019 paternity test confirmed Biden was the father of Roberts' 5-year-old daughter, Navy, but he hadn't showed up for the tot over the years and refuses to talk about her in public.

However, Roberts revealed his relationship with their young girl has progressed recently, noting he now calls her once a week.

The exes share 5-year-old daughter Navy.

"Seeing her and him on Zoom calls and being able to see that look on her face and when she's able to actually talk to him ... it's worth giving all the grace in the world," the mother-of-one told People. "I'll always care about him, he's my child's father. I want what's best for him."

Last year, Lunden and her ex settled on a child support plan, and in the wake of all the headlines, President Joe Biden spoke out on the situation.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden is the father of Lunden Roberts' child.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the POTUS, 81, stated. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Lunden decided to publish a book to set the record straight on the countless rumors she's read about herself.

"I've gone through the craziest things being said about me to the point where it's worth telling my story, getting it out there, and people can either take it or leave it. It's up to them, and I'm okay with it either way," she explained.

"At the end of the day, my daughter will have it to hold and read one day, and I know that she'll know me, she'll know the person that I am and that I was, and she'll take it," she noted.

The Sun obtained excerpts of Lunden's book.

