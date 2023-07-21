Donald Trump Jr. Claims He's Been Blacklisted From Fox News Prior to Daddy Donald's 2024 Presidential Campaign
Donald Trump Jr. shared why he believes he is no longer allowed on Fox News.
"I've been told that I'm on the blacklist. The last time I was on I think was like August, so almost a year ago. At the time my father hadn't yet announced. I think he was polling second or third … It just went dark and I assume as you and I probably both know, there are mandates there and they make decisions and they want to control who that person is," the 45-year-old told Megyn Kelly on the Friday, July 21, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"And you saw which way they were going for quite some time. It was a fluff fest like I've never seen for quite a few months there and that seems to be transitioning a little bit away because perhaps they see the inevitable and they read the tea leaves. And again, they want that access to power that, unfortunately, is such a big part of today's political process," he continued.
Elsewhere in the chat, Trump Jr. reacted to his father potentially being indicted for a third time.
"They're gonna try to do anything to stop Trump. This talking point that it's, ‘No, they really want to run against Trump.’ No, that play is a 14th amendment play. They want to do the insurrection thing like they used from the Civil War days to prevent him from ever being on the ballot. Honestly at this point, I'm almost used to it," he claimed. "Another day, another indictment. We've seen this show before. But what's perhaps even more troubling – even though it's perhaps less personal to me, but it is personal to me as an American – was what we saw this week with the 16 indictments in Michigan where a radical leftist attorney general is going after people who did what John F. Kennedy did in 1960 and wanted to submit an alternate ballot set."
Trump was first indicted in April for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to try and hide their alleged affair. He was indicted a second time in June for taking classified documents from the White House, and now there's a chance he will be indicted again for potentially trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.