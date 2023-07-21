Donald Trump Jr. Claims He's Been Blacklisted From Fox News Prior to Daddy Donald's 2024 Presidential Campaign

"I've been told that I'm on the blacklist. The last time I was on I think was like August, so almost a year ago. At the time my father hadn't yet announced. I think he was polling second or third … It just went dark and I assume as you and I probably both know, there are mandates there and they make decisions and they want to control who that person is," the 45-year-old told Megyn Kelly on the Friday, July 21, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"And you saw which way they were going for quite some time. It was a fluff fest like I've never seen for quite a few months there and that seems to be transitioning a little bit away because perhaps they see the inevitable and they read the tea leaves. And again, they want that access to power that, unfortunately, is such a big part of today's political process," he continued.