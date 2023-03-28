Donald Trump Declares Classified Documents Investigation Is A 'Hoax': 'I'm An Honest Guy'
Former President Donald Trump claimed that he did nothing wrong after the FBI investigated his handling of classified documents, going on to call it a "hoax."
"All of a sudden they raided Mar-a-Lago, viciously raided Mar-a-Lago," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview that aired on Monday, March 27. "I have tape — and I gave them tapes, you know, I gave them tapes of storage areas, I gave it to ‘em — I could’ve held that back. I wasn't holding anything back that I cared about. But you know the tape they don't want me to reveal? … the raid itself."
Before authorities tore apart Mar-a-Lago, Trump claimed the FBI requested a second lock be placed on where he stored the classified documents.
"This was a lock, we had a good, strong lock. They asked could we put a second one. And then, I don't know what the timing was, they come in and raid," the 76-year-old stated. "We would've given them the stuff had they asked for it. But you know what it is? This is election interference. They're trying to make it look bad."
"I think the raid on Mar-a-Lago did backfire on them," he added. "I had people that weren't my supporters who are now my supporter because of the raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Trump referred to the Presidential Records Act, insisting he has the "right to take stuff" and "look at stuff."
"I gave them tapes. I gave it to them. I could have held it back," he said. "I have tapes of the raid, and the raid is terrible. The way they treated people is terrible. I'm a honest guy."
The former reality star then pointed fingers at President Joe Biden, who also had classified documents at his home and other places.
"Joe Biden's got 1,850 boxes in Delaware… Now they say he’s getting paid off by China and he’s got boxes stored in Chinatown. He’s got boxes in University of Pennsylvania, and he's got boxes scooted all over the floor next to the Corvette, his beautiful Corvette," Trump said. "And nobody talks about that."
"I don't know how you can talk about me when they don't talk about Joe Biden because what he did is so bad," Trump added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's home was raided last summer and uncovered materials that were marked as classified and should have been turned over to the National Archives for preservation.
“So the FBI was there. They showed them the room. I told them it was OK, show them the room. I said you could show them the documents. You could do whatever you want. They could have taken the documents if they would have asked. They didn’t ask about that,” he said.