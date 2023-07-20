'It Would Be Very Dangerous': Donald Trump Believes His 'Passionate' Fans Will Act Out If He Goes to Jail Over the Capitol Riots
Is Donald Trump trying to threaten his way out of a jail sentence?
On the Tuesday, July 18, episode of Iowa's The Simon Conway Show, the former POTUS discussed the possibility of being hit with another indictment for inciting the January 6 Capitol riots, but he insisted it would be in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s best interest to let him walk free.
"I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016," he told guest host Doug Wagner, insinuating his fans would cause chaos. "I think it would be very dangerous."
The father-of-five's comments came after it was revealed that Smith is in the middle of an investigation regarding the infamous insurrection, as Trump encouraged his supporters to act out and demand the results of the 2020 election be overturned.
The former host of The Apprentice, 77, said Smith sent him a warning letter on Sunday, July 16.
As OK! reported, many of the businessman's former allies, including his VP Mike Pence, have come forward and admitted Trump was in the wrong for his actions.
"I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United Sates again," Pence stated during a recent speech.
Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump for the 2024 election, also shaded his behavior, though he also believes his former friend is constantly being unfairly targeted.
"I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course that," he said during a recent news conference. "We want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail. And that, unfortunately, is what we’re seeing now."
