Donald Trump Jr. Defends Daddy Donald Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Whines About Late Pedophile 'Hating' the President
Nov. 19 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. is coming to his father's defense as the 47th POTUS continues to face skepticism over his alleged friendship with late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The eldest son of Donald Trump took to X on Wednesday, November 19, to dispute the president's involvement with the pedophile — one week after it was revealed his name was mentioned multiple times in Epstein's leaked emails.
Don Jr., 47, wrote, "It’s clear from all the emails that Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump...so much so that he literally he was literally live texting Democrats on how to impeach him."
Continuing his rant, he exclaimed, "If he had anything on Trump he would have used it!"
Jr. then added, "But, why was a convicted pedophile still in direct coms with dems???"
The eldest of Donald's five children echoed his father's recent declaration that "all of his [Epstein's] friends were Democrats."
Donald Trump Insisted Democrats Visited Jeffrey Epstein's Island 'All the Time'
During an an interview on Monday, November 17, the former real estate mogul proclaimed, "We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats."
Bringing up former president Bill Clinton's name, as well as others, he stated, "They went to his island all the time."
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Had Dirt' on Donald Trump
On the same day, the s-- trafficker's brother Mark Epstein, commented on all the rumors on NewsNation's CUOMO.
"He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump," Mark told Chris Cuomo. "You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie."
"I’ve been recently told the reason they’re going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitizing these files," he continued. "There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source."
Mark Epstein Defended Bill Clinton Amid Rumors
Mark also clarified the reason he squashed the rumor that the "Bubba" mentioned in one of his brother's leaked messages was in reference to Clinton.
"The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy with the ‘Bubba’ reference (in the email), and they tried to pin it on Clinton. So I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton," he explained.
"I like Bill Clinton...the email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that’s my last word on that email," he added.