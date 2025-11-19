Politics Donald Trump Jr. Defends Daddy Donald Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Whines About Late Pedophile 'Hating' the President Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. defended his father on Wednesday, November 19, a week after it was revealed the president was mentioned in leaked emails of Jeffrey Epstein's. Allie Fasanella Nov. 19 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump Jr. is coming to his father's defense as the 47th POTUS continues to face skepticism over his alleged friendship with late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The eldest son of Donald Trump took to X on Wednesday, November 19, to dispute the president's involvement with the pedophile — one week after it was revealed his name was mentioned multiple times in Epstein's leaked emails. Don Jr., 47, wrote, "It’s clear from all the emails that Jeffrey Epstein hated Trump...so much so that he literally he was literally live texting Democrats on how to impeach him."

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. took to X on Wednesday, November 19, to defend his father amid ongoing claims the president was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.

Continuing his rant, he exclaimed, "If he had anything on Trump he would have used it!" Jr. then added, "But, why was a convicted pedophile still in direct coms with dems???" The eldest of Donald's five children echoed his father's recent declaration that "all of his [Epstein's] friends were Democrats."

Donald Trump Insisted Democrats Visited Jeffrey Epstein's Island 'All the Time'

Source: mega Donald Trump mentioned Bill Clinton's name in connection to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview on Monday, November 17.

During an an interview on Monday, November 17, the former real estate mogul proclaimed, "We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats." Bringing up former president Bill Clinton's name, as well as others, he stated, "They went to his island all the time."

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly 'Had Dirt' on Donald Trump

Source: mega Mark Epstein said his brother 'definitely had dirt on Trump.'

On the same day, the s-- trafficker's brother Mark Epstein, commented on all the rumors on NewsNation's CUOMO. "He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump," Mark told Chris Cuomo. "You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie." "I’ve been recently told the reason they’re going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitizing these files," he continued. "There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source."

Mark Epstein Defended Bill Clinton Amid Rumors

Source: mega Mark Epstein defended Bill Clinton's name.