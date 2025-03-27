Donald Trump Jr. Called Out by Fans for Displaying Photo of Ex-Fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle During Livestream

The photo of Guilfoyle on Trump Jr.'s bookshelf corresponds to an image previously shared by the former Fox News host on her Instagram account during their time at the Ocean Reef Club in 2021.

Fans pointed out the photo during the summit's livestream with several comments in the live chat asking, "Is Kimberly back in the game?"

Another said: "OMG," while a third added, "Do you see what I see?"

Trump and Guilfoyle's relationship, which began in 2018 and culminated in an engagement in 2020, came to an end in December 2024.

Their last public appearance together was on November 14 at a Trump victory celebration held at Mar-a-Lago, but they were officially broken up in December 2024 when Trump Jr. was spotted with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.