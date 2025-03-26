or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kai Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Kai Trump's Fans Cause Major Secret Service Security Panic at Golf Tournament: 'There's a Lot of Wackos'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump / YouTube

Kai Trump was surrounded by fans at a recent tournament.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump caused a massive headache for the Secret Service after a large gathering of fans eager for her autograph appeared at her latest golf tournament.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump was reportedly "overwhelmed" by the golf enthusiasts who followed her throughout the Sage Valley course at the Junior Invitational event on Sunday, March 23.

Article continues below advertisement
kai trumps golf tournament fans major secret service security panic
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump is President Donald Trump's granddaughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Secret Service agents had to trail the crowd of supporters across the course to safeguard Kai.

According to reports, a group of young boys who were "no older than 11" gathered around Kai for autographs and photos. The young golfer maintained her composure as she kindly posed for pictures with her enthusiastic fans.

Many sported caps with "Trump," "MAGA" or even the University of Miami logo on them in a show of support, as that's where the teen will go to college.

Her Secret Service agents had to repeatedly tell the crowd to "stand back" and were asked, "Where are your parents?" and told "Don’t move" whenever they tried to approach the president's granddaughter.

Article continues below advertisement
kai trumps golf tournament fans major secret service security panic
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump came in last place in the Junior Invitational.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's tough because you're in high school and you want to have your privacy," the high schooler told her dad in a YouTube video last month.

"But I feel no matter what, I'll probably never have the privacy as other kids my age, so I kinda just have to deal with it," she explained. "Also, having Secret Service is a good thing because you never know what will happen. There's a lot of wackos."

"Like all things, you take the good with the bad," the first son told his daughter as they drove around on a golf cart.

MORE ON:
Kai Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kai trumps golf tournament fans major secret service security panic
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump's father is now dating Bettina Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai's final score at the tournament was 52-over — almost double that of her closest competitor, Havanna Torstensson — putting her in last place by a large margin.

She was also 58 shots away from winner Aphrodite Deng.

Other top players in the tournament included Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts and Logan Reilly for the boys and Gianna Clemente, Elizabeth Rudisill, Scarlett Schremmer and Avery McCrery for the girls.

Article continues below advertisement
kai trumps golf tournament fans major secret service security panic
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump said she would like to spend more time in Washington, D.C., after her grandfather returned to power.

Despite her abysmal showing at the golf tournament, Kai is already estimated to be worth $1.2 million in branding deals.

The valuation places her at the top in women's high school golf and 81st among the top 100 high school and college athletes.

In February, she received an endorsement deal with golf equipment giant TaylorMade, joining some of the greatest golfers in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.