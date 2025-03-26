Kai Trump's Fans Cause Major Secret Service Security Panic at Golf Tournament: 'There's a Lot of Wackos'

Secret Service agents had to trail the crowd of supporters across the course to safeguard Kai.

According to reports, a group of young boys who were "no older than 11" gathered around Kai for autographs and photos. The young golfer maintained her composure as she kindly posed for pictures with her enthusiastic fans.

Many sported caps with "Trump," "MAGA" or even the University of Miami logo on them in a show of support, as that's where the teen will go to college.

Her Secret Service agents had to repeatedly tell the crowd to "stand back" and were asked, "Where are your parents?" and told "Don’t move" whenever they tried to approach the president's granddaughter.