Kai Trump's Fans Cause Major Secret Service Security Panic at Golf Tournament: 'There's a Lot of Wackos'
President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump caused a massive headache for the Secret Service after a large gathering of fans eager for her autograph appeared at her latest golf tournament.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump was reportedly "overwhelmed" by the golf enthusiasts who followed her throughout the Sage Valley course at the Junior Invitational event on Sunday, March 23.
Secret Service agents had to trail the crowd of supporters across the course to safeguard Kai.
According to reports, a group of young boys who were "no older than 11" gathered around Kai for autographs and photos. The young golfer maintained her composure as she kindly posed for pictures with her enthusiastic fans.
Many sported caps with "Trump," "MAGA" or even the University of Miami logo on them in a show of support, as that's where the teen will go to college.
Her Secret Service agents had to repeatedly tell the crowd to "stand back" and were asked, "Where are your parents?" and told "Don’t move" whenever they tried to approach the president's granddaughter.
"It's tough because you're in high school and you want to have your privacy," the high schooler told her dad in a YouTube video last month.
"But I feel no matter what, I'll probably never have the privacy as other kids my age, so I kinda just have to deal with it," she explained. "Also, having Secret Service is a good thing because you never know what will happen. There's a lot of wackos."
"Like all things, you take the good with the bad," the first son told his daughter as they drove around on a golf cart.
Kai's final score at the tournament was 52-over — almost double that of her closest competitor, Havanna Torstensson — putting her in last place by a large margin.
She was also 58 shots away from winner Aphrodite Deng.
Other top players in the tournament included Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts and Logan Reilly for the boys and Gianna Clemente, Elizabeth Rudisill, Scarlett Schremmer and Avery McCrery for the girls.
Despite her abysmal showing at the golf tournament, Kai is already estimated to be worth $1.2 million in branding deals.
The valuation places her at the top in women's high school golf and 81st among the top 100 high school and college athletes.
In February, she received an endorsement deal with golf equipment giant TaylorMade, joining some of the greatest golfers in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods.