Article continues below advertisement
'FAKE NEWS': Donald Trump Jr. Fumes at 'Dishonest' BBC for 'Doctoring' Dad's January 6 Speech

Split photo of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. raged at BBC after a leaked report revealed potential bias against his father.

Profile Image

Nov. 4 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. unleashed a verbal attack on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after the public service network was accused of "doctoring" his father Donald Trump's January 6 speech.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a "whistleblower" claimed BBC purposely edited Trump's speech to make it seem like he heavily encouraged the 2021 Capitol riot in an episode of Panorama that aired one week before the 2024 presidential election.

The network was called out for not making it clear to viewers that the president's remarks weren't being shown in full form.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump Jr. slammed BBC for being 'dishonest.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. slammed BBC for being 'dishonest.'

In a 19-page dossier about the incident, Michael Prescott — a managing director at Hanover Communications — expressed concerns about BBC's alleged bias while claiming the broadcasting company "completely" misled viewers by pairing together parts of Trump's speech.

After the bombshell report was exposed, Trump Jr. took to X with a heated reaction to the eyebrow-raising revelation.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump's son spoke out in defense of his father.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's son spoke out in defense of his father.

"The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the U.K. are just as dishonest and full of s--- as the ones here in America!!!!" Trump Jr. complained.

In response to the shocking accusations, a spokesperson for BBC said they would not comment on leaked documents but confirmed that when the network "receives feedback, it takes it seriously and considers it carefully."

Article continues below advertisement

White House Slams BBC's 'Outright Lies'

Image of Donald Trump denied the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump denied the results of the 2020 presidential election.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Newsweek on Tuesday, November 4, that it was another example of "deceptive editing, misleading reporting, and outright lies" that explain why "countess Americans turn to alternative media sources to get their news."

As for what was aired during the hour-long Panorama special, which was titled Trump: A Second Chance?, the Republican leader appears to tell the crowd: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like h---."

BBC Exposed for 'Doctoring' Donald Trump's Speech

Image of Donald Trump told his supporters to 'fight like h---' after he lost the 2020 election.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told his supporters to 'fight like h---' after he lost the 2020 election.

In his actual speech, however, Trump stated to his supporters, "We’re gonna walk down, and I’ll be there with you. We’re gonna walk down. We’re gonna walk down any one you want, but I think right here. We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol, and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

He continued, "We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Toward the end of his speech, which lasted about an hour, Trump declared, "We fight like h---. And if you don’t fight like h---, you’re not going to have a country anymore."

