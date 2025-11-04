'FAKE NEWS': Donald Trump Jr. Fumes at 'Dishonest' BBC for 'Doctoring' Dad's January 6 Speech

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. unleashed a verbal attack on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after the public service network was accused of "doctoring" his father Donald Trump's January 6 speech. According to The Daily Telegraph, a "whistleblower" claimed BBC purposely edited Trump's speech to make it seem like he heavily encouraged the 2021 Capitol riot in an episode of Panorama that aired one week before the 2024 presidential election. The network was called out for not making it clear to viewers that the president's remarks weren't being shown in full form.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. slammed BBC for being 'dishonest.'

In a 19-page dossier about the incident, Michael Prescott — a managing director at Hanover Communications — expressed concerns about BBC's alleged bias while claiming the broadcasting company "completely" misled viewers by pairing together parts of Trump's speech. After the bombshell report was exposed, Trump Jr. took to X with a heated reaction to the eyebrow-raising revelation.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's son spoke out in defense of his father.

"The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the U.K. are just as dishonest and full of s--- as the ones here in America!!!!" Trump Jr. complained. In response to the shocking accusations, a spokesperson for BBC said they would not comment on leaked documents but confirmed that when the network "receives feedback, it takes it seriously and considers it carefully."

White House Slams BBC's 'Outright Lies'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump denied the results of the 2020 presidential election.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Newsweek on Tuesday, November 4, that it was another example of "deceptive editing, misleading reporting, and outright lies" that explain why "countess Americans turn to alternative media sources to get their news." As for what was aired during the hour-long Panorama special, which was titled Trump: A Second Chance?, the Republican leader appears to tell the crowd: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like h---."

BBC Exposed for 'Doctoring' Donald Trump's Speech

Source: MEGA Donald Trump told his supporters to 'fight like h---' after he lost the 2020 election.