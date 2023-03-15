Donald Trump Fires Back At Mike Pence, Says He's To 'Blame' For January 6 Capitol Attack
Donald Trump fired back at former Vice President Mike Pence after the latter condemned him for starting the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
“Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with January 6, so in many ways you can blame him for January 6,” Trump told reporters Monday aboard his private plane, according to The Washington Post.
“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘January 6’ as we call it," he said, referring to how Pence didn't block congressional certification of the November election results.
As OK! previously reported, Pence recently spoke out about the businessman's harmful tactics when he was president.
“President Trump was wrong,” Pence, 63, said during remarks at the Gridiron Club dinner, which took place in mid-March. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”
“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” the political guru said. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”
Last month, Pence made it clear that Trump shouldn't be in the White House again.
“I think we’re going to have better choices” than the reality star, the politician said on CNBC’s Squawk Box when asked if the GOP should nominate someone other than the former president next year.
“Our candidates that were focused on the past, particularly on relitigating the last election, did not do well, including in areas that we should have done very well,” Pence said.
- 'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Criticizes President Joe Biden For Constantly Blaming Emerging Problems On Donald Trump
- Mike Pence Harshly Criticizes Donald Trump For His Role In The January 6 Capital Attack: 'His Reckless Words Endangered My Family'
- Donald Trump To Publish Private Celebrity Letter From Oprah Winfrey In New Book: 'Too Bad We're Not Running For Office'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump also responded to Pence's recent remarks — but he didn't seem upset that his former ally threw him under the bus. “I guess he figured that being nice is not working. But you know, he’s out there campaigning. And he’s trying very hard. And he’s a nice man, I’ve known him, I had a very good relationship until the end," he noted.