Donald Trump Fires Back At Mike Pence, Says He's To 'Blame' For January 6 Capitol Attack

As OK! previously reported, Pence recently spoke out about the businessman's harmful tactics when he was president.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence, 63, said during remarks at the Gridiron Club dinner, which took place in mid-March. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” the political guru said. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”