OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Fires Back At Mike Pence, Says He's To 'Blame' For January 6 Capitol Attack

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 14 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump fired back at former Vice President Mike Pence after the latter condemned him for starting the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

“Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with January 6, so in many ways you can blame him for January 6,” Trump told reporters Monday aboard his private plane, according to The Washington Post.

Article continues below advertisement

“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘January 6’ as we call it," he said, referring to how Pence didn't block congressional certification of the November election results.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Pence recently spoke out about the businessman's harmful tactics when he was president.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence, 63, said during remarks at the Gridiron Club dinner, which took place in mid-March. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” the political guru said. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Last month, Pence made it clear that Trump shouldn't be in the White House again.

“I think we’re going to have better choices” than the reality star, the politician said on CNBC’s Squawk Box when asked if the GOP should nominate someone other than the former president next year.

“Our candidates that were focused on the past, particularly on relitigating the last election, did not do well, including in areas that we should have done very well,” Pence said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Trump also responded to Pence's recent remarks — but he didn't seem upset that his former ally threw him under the bus. “I guess he figured that being nice is not working. But you know, he’s out there campaigning. And he’s trying very hard. And he’s a nice man, I’ve known him, I had a very good relationship until the end," he noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.