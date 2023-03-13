Mike Pence Harshly Criticizes Donald Trump For His Role In The January 6 Capital Attack: 'His Reckless Words Endangered My Family'
Former Vice President Mike Pence condemned Donald Trump's role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol while at the Gridiron Club dinner, which had around 650 guests.
“President Trump was wrong,” Pence, 63, said during remarks at the event, which took place in mid-March. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”
“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” the political guru said. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”
This is hardly the first time Pence has made his opinion about Trump, 76, clear. In late February, Pence dissed his former pal.
“I think we’re going to have better choices” than the reality star, the politician said on CNBC’s Squawk Box when asked if the GOP should nominate someone other than the former president next year.
“Our candidates that were focused on the past, particularly on relitigating the last election, did not do well, including in areas that we should have done very well,” Pence said.
In November 2022, Pence was upset that Trump didn't do anything once the riot started occurring, resulting in people getting hurt and arrested.
"I mean, the president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem," Pence told ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir.
"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence said of the people who stormed the Capitol in 2021.
"The president's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he continued. "The president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."
He "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done," he stated.
In Pence's memoir, he recalled what Trump said to him about the riot.
“People are gonna think you’re stupid,” Trump allegedly told Pence. “You can be a historic figure … but if you wimp out, you’re just another somebody.”
