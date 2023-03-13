Mike Pence Harshly Criticizes Donald Trump For His Role In The January 6 Capital Attack: 'His Reckless Words Endangered My Family'

In November 2022, Pence was upset that Trump didn't do anything once the riot started occurring, resulting in people getting hurt and arrested.

"I mean, the president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem," Pence told ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir.

"I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" Pence said of the people who stormed the Capitol in 2021.

"The president's words were reckless and his actions were reckless," he continued. "The president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."