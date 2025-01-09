DOJ Vows to Release Donald Trump January 6 Probe in New Filing

In the filing, the DOJ laid out the Attorney General's plans for the report and wrote: "The Special Counsel has already transmitted his Final Report to the Attorney General (as permitted by the district court's recent order). The Final Report comprises two volumes. Volume One relates to the Special Counsel's investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump relating to the 2020 presidential election (Election Case)."

"Volume Two relates to the Special Counsel's investigation and prosecution of defendants Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, as well as President Trump, relating to mishandling of classified documents (Classified Documents Case)," it continued. "The Attorney General intends to release Volume One to Congress and the public consistent with 28 C.F.R. § 600.9(c) and in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter. But to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira, the Attorney General has determined, at the recommendation of the Special Counsel, that he will not publicly release Volume Two so long as the defendants' criminal proceedings remain.

"For the time being, Volume Two will be made available for in-camera review only by the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly."