Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Happily Pose With Animal Genitalia Bones at Christmas Party: Photos
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle received a decidedly strange Christmas gift from their friends this year.
The couple was all smiles as they posed while holding several bones that came from animal genitalia — known as a baculum — that a hunter pal of theirs from Alaska gave them at the annual holiday get-together.
Guilfoyle had one hand on her hip and used her other hand to hold the slim bone between two fingers while sporting a short, black dress. Trump Jr. grinned for the camera as he stood on the opposite site of two of their friends and held up a second, larger bone.
In another photo, Trump Jr. stood with his arm around his friend while the other man showed off a third bone. He later took to Instagram to share the Christmas party pics, describing Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. as "genuine, down to Earth, considerate, awesome people who love hunting as much as we do."
Critics of Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle took to social media to mock the duo for their awkward Christmas party antics.
"Four d---- in one pic. Nice," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, "An exercise in class and sophistication, Trump style."
"There's a real question here. Not 'why are you idiots holding d--- bones' but 'why are you idiots holding *walrus* bones?'" a third user pointed out. "Walruses are a protected species. Which means his 'hunter friends' are quite possibly poachers. Not the first time baby Trump's bragged about poaching."
This is far from the first time Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been mocked online for their surprising behavior and outlandish claims. As OK! previously reported, the former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom faced backlash after insisting Democrats want every Donald Trump supporter to be imprisoned.
"They want to silence and censor political opposition and throw us all in jail. It is why the stakes have never been higher and why Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is only gaining more momentum because he's ready to stop it once and for all," the 54-year-old said during an October installment of her podcast.
"They just can’t stop lying!!!!" one critic penned in response, and a second chimed in, "What is with that family? All they do is lie."
"She sounds like that preacher woman now, the one that talks to god all the time on a daily basis," another joked.
MeidasTouch posted the Instagram photos from their hunter friend.