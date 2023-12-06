OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Happily Pose With Animal Genitalia Bones at Christmas Party: Photos

donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle pose animal genitalia bonespp
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram
By:

Dec. 6 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle received a decidedly strange Christmas gift from their friends this year.

The couple was all smiles as they posed while holding several bones that came from animal genitalia — known as a baculum — that a hunter pal of theirs from Alaska gave them at the annual holiday get-together.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle pose animal genitalia bones
Source: Instagram

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. posed with their friends — and animal genitalia bones.

Guilfoyle had one hand on her hip and used her other hand to hold the slim bone between two fingers while sporting a short, black dress. Trump Jr. grinned for the camera as he stood on the opposite site of two of their friends and held up a second, larger bone.

In another photo, Trump Jr. stood with his arm around his friend while the other man showed off a third bone. He later took to Instagram to share the Christmas party pics, describing Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. as "genuine, down to Earth, considerate, awesome people who love hunting as much as we do."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle pose animal genitalia bones
Source: Instagram

Trump Jr. stood beside his friend in a second photo.

Critics of Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle took to social media to mock the duo for their awkward Christmas party antics.

"Four d---- in one pic. Nice," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, "An exercise in class and sophistication, Trump style."

"There's a real question here. Not 'why are you idiots holding d--- bones' but 'why are you idiots holding *walrus* bones?'" a third user pointed out. "Walruses are a protected species. Which means his 'hunter friends' are quite possibly poachers. Not the first time baby Trump's bragged about poaching."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle pose animal genitalia bones
Source: mega

Guilfoyle was slammed in October for claiming Democrats wanted to jail all Trump supporters.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

This is far from the first time Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been mocked online for their surprising behavior and outlandish claims. As OK! previously reported, the former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom faced backlash after insisting Democrats want every Donald Trump supporter to be imprisoned.

"They want to silence and censor political opposition and throw us all in jail. It is why the stakes have never been higher and why Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is only gaining more momentum because he's ready to stop it once and for all," the 54-year-old said during an October installment of her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle pose animal genitalia bones
Source: mega

Guilfoyle used to be married to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"They just can’t stop lying!!!!" one critic penned in response, and a second chimed in, "What is with that family? All they do is lie."

"She sounds like that preacher woman now, the one that talks to god all the time on a daily basis," another joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

MeidasTouch posted the Instagram photos from their hunter friend.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.