Eric Trump Insists He Thinks 'The World' Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle As Rift Rumors Swirl
After whispers alleging the Trump family disapproved of Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the businessman’s younger brother Eric Trump is setting the record straight.
Earlier this week, the Trump Organization exec got candid about his future sister-in-law, detailing his respect for the former Fox News anchorwoman.
“I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly,” Eric spilled of his sibling’s wife-to-be.
Rumors of a familial rift first began surfacing on social media last month during Tiffany Trump's wedding to billionaire Michael Boulos.
Shortly after the couple’s lavish “I Do’s” at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., former first daughter Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows after conspicuously cropping Kimberly out of a family photo snapped on her younger sister’s special day.
These whispers only intensified after Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were absent from a Toys for Tots event held at Don Jr. and Kimberly’s South Florida mansion this week, the former POTUS dropping by for just a “half an hour,” per an insider.
Despite widespread speculation surrounding the strife — “The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim,” one source recently purported, adding the TV star “is trying too hard to be in the family” — it seems all the siblings and their S.O.’s are actually getting along just fine.
“They were invited to go, it was [Jewish sabbath] Shabbos,” another insider recently explained of Ivanka and Jared’s notable absence from the charity event, adding “they have a good relationship ... It’s just the rumor mill.”
Prior to Don Jr.'s romance with Kimberly, the businessman-turned-political figurehead married former model Vanessa Trump in 2005, the pair welcoming five children together — Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Chloe and Spencer — before calling it quits in 2018.
Shortly after their split, Don Jr. began cozying up with the TV personality, the social media star ultimately popping the question on New Year’s Eve in 2020.
