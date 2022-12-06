Eric Trump Insists He Thinks 'The World' Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle As Rift Rumors Swirl

After whispers alleging the Trump family disapproved of Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the businessman’s younger brother Eric Trump is setting the record straight.

Earlier this week, the Trump Organization exec got candid about his future sister-in-law, detailing his respect for the former Fox News anchorwoman.

“I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly,” Eric spilled of his sibling’s wife-to-be.