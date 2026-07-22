Donald Trump Jr. and New Wife Bettina Anderson Spend the Day 'Sunset' Fishing Together: Photos
July 22 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, seized the day with a fun fishing outing on Tuesday, July 21.
The socialite, 39, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few snapshots of the summery and fin-tastic activity.
'Gone Fishing'
One photo showed Trump riding a golf cart while his new wife happily took a selfie of themselves.
The businessman wore a navy tee, white shorts, hat and blue mirrored sunglasses as he drove the vehicle and held onto his fishing pole. "Gone fishing," Anderson's pic read.
Anderson sported a very large straw hat, light pink button-down shirt and comfy matching shorts.
Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. Married Over Memorial Day Weekend
Another photo on the model's social media page pictured her joyfully holding up a fish she caught as well as her pole. "Sunset fishin'," she wrote alongside the snapshot.
The couple tied the knot over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year in the Bahamas after about two years of dating.
The former Celebrity Apprentice judge shares five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump — Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11.
Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson to Get Married on Memorial Day Weekend: Source
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa 'Fully Approves' of His Relationship With Fiancée Bettina Anderson: 'Great Match'
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring for the First Time While Celebrating Christmas With His Kids: Photos
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Vanessa Trump Had Some 'Anxiety' Over Her Ex-Husband's New Wife
An insider divulged to Star Magazine how Vanessa, 48, is allegedly suffering from "anxiety" over Bettina''s presence.
Vanessa is "being mature" and "doesn't deprive Don Jr. of the right to be happy," however, she's still affected by the change in her children's lives.
"It still hurts that the kids now have this new stepmom,” the source said. “Vanessa’s being mature, but that doesn’t take away her anxiety.”
Vanessa Trump Announced on May 20 She Was Diagnosed With B----- Cancer
On May 20, Vanessa announced she was diagnosed with b----- cancer and was undergoing treatment. "I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote at the time.
"I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me," she continued. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."
She then concluded her message by thanking her followers for their "kindness and support," adding: "I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."