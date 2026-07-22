Donald Trump Jr. and New Wife Bettina Anderson Spend the Day 'Sunset' Fishing Together: Photos

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Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, seized the day with a fun fishing outing on Tuesday, July 21. The socialite, 39, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few snapshots of the summery and fin-tastic activity.

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'Gone Fishing'

Source: @bettinatrump/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson spent the day reeling in some fish.

One photo showed Trump riding a golf cart while his new wife happily took a selfie of themselves. The businessman wore a navy tee, white shorts, hat and blue mirrored sunglasses as he drove the vehicle and held onto his fishing pole. "Gone fishing," Anderson's pic read. Anderson sported a very large straw hat, light pink button-down shirt and comfy matching shorts.

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Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. Married Over Memorial Day Weekend

Source: @bettinatrump/Instagram Bettina Anderson caught a big fish during their outing.

Another photo on the model's social media page pictured her joyfully holding up a fish she caught as well as her pole. "Sunset fishin'," she wrote alongside the snapshot. The couple tied the knot over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year in the Bahamas after about two years of dating. The former Celebrity Apprentice judge shares five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump — Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11. Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

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Vanessa Trump Had Some 'Anxiety' Over Her Ex-Husband's New Wife

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson started dating in the summer of 2024.

An insider divulged to Star Magazine how Vanessa, 48, is allegedly suffering from "anxiety" over Bettina''s presence. Vanessa is "being mature" and "doesn't deprive Don Jr. of the right to be happy," however, she's still affected by the change in her children's lives. "It still hurts that the kids now have this new stepmom,” the source said. “Vanessa’s being mature, but that doesn’t take away her anxiety.”

Vanessa Trump Announced on May 20 She Was Diagnosed With B----- Cancer

Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were married for 12 years.