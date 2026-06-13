Vanessa Trump Shares Message About ‘Healing’ as She Gives Update on the Second Stage of Her Cancer Treatment

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Vanessa Trump is soldiering on amid her b----- cancer battle. The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. shared an update with fans on Instagram Saturday, June 13, about her treatment plan.

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Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram Vanessa Trump shared an update with fans about her cancer on social media June 13.

“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment,” Vanessa, 48, wrote on social media. “Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle ❤️,” she added.

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Vanessa Trump Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis on May 20

Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa didn't specify what procedure she underwent and didn't mention exactly what the second stage of her treatment would involve. The former model announced her diagnosis on May 20, also mentioning how her kids — Kai, 19, Donald, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13 and Chloe, 11 — are standing by her side. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she penned in her post.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods left rehab last month for a brief period to support Vanessa Trump.

"Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express,” she went on. “I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.” “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Vanessa explained. “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me." “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama," Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka commented at the time. Vanessa is currently dating golding pro Tiger Woods, and he's also supporting his ladylove during her health journey.

Tiger Woods Is Currently in Rehab

Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram Tiger Woods was arrested in March for a DUI.