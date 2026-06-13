Vanessa Trump Shares Message About ‘Healing’ as She Gives Update on the Second Stage of Her Cancer Treatment
June 13 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is soldiering on amid her b----- cancer battle.
The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. shared an update with fans on Instagram Saturday, June 13, about her treatment plan.
“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment,” Vanessa, 48, wrote on social media.
“Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle ❤️,” she added.
Vanessa Trump Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis on May 20
Vanessa didn't specify what procedure she underwent and didn't mention exactly what the second stage of her treatment would involve.
The former model announced her diagnosis on May 20, also mentioning how her kids — Kai, 19, Donald, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13 and Chloe, 11 — are standing by her side.
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she penned in her post.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express,” she went on. “I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”
“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Vanessa explained. “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."
“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama," Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka commented at the time.
Vanessa is currently dating golding pro Tiger Woods, and he's also supporting his ladylove during her health journey.
Tiger Woods Is Currently in Rehab
While the athlete, 50, is reportedly currently at a Switzerland rehab center, he flew home last month for a brief period to stand in Vanessa's corner just a few days before her cancer news was announced.
“Tiger flew back to take care of some things and offer support to his girlfriend Vanessa’s health issues as well as to be here for her golfer daughter Kai’s high school graduation,” an insider told People on May 26. “He is a family-oriented guy and nothing has changed."
“Tiger should be in a planned program for a while more. He is doing fine and on the road to a healthier future," the source went on.
The athlete was spotted leaving his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport on May 13, according to TMZ. He quickly jetted back to Europe to finish out his rehab program.
In March, the sportsman was arrested for a DUI after being involved in a two-car rollover crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Fla.