'Hurt' Vanessa Trump Suffering 'Anxiety' Over Her Kids' New Stepmom

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Vanessa Trump is reportedly feeling hurt and anxious about her five children having a new stepmother following her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson, 38, on May 23. An inside source revealed that Vanessa is "being mature" and "doesn't deprive Don Jr. of the right to be happy," but she is still deeply impacted by the shift in her children's lives. “Vanessa doesn’t deprive Don Jr., 48, of the right to be happy, but it still hurts that the kids now have this new stepmom,” the inside source said to Star Magazine. “Vanessa’s being mature, but that doesn’t take away her anxiety.”

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Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump is battling cancer.

On May 20, Vanessa, 48, publicly shared that she had been diagnosed with b----- cancer and was undergoing treatment, creating an immense amount of personal stress. Her boyfriend, professional golfer Tiger Woods, was arrested on March 27 for an alleged DUI and has been receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland. Though he briefly returned to the U.S. to support her during her diagnosis and attend their daughter Kai's high school graduation, his ongoing personal battles have added further emotional strain.

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Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump is dating Tiger Woods.

As a "mama bear," Vanessa has reportedly expressed ongoing anxiety regarding her children's safety and privacy, especially given the continuous 24/7 Secret Service protection required for her family. Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage. While both stated they maintain "tremendous respect" for one another, reports from friends and media outlets cited several contributing factors. Vanessa reportedly disliked the intense, sometimes dangerous spotlight that accompanied her father-in-law's presidency, including death threats and a frightening incident where she was hospitalized after opening a suspicious white powder envelope.

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Source: MEGA The former flames share five kids.

There were reports of friction stemming from Don Jr.'s active role in the political sphere and his frequent use of social media, as well as rumors of his alleged past infidelity. Sources alleged that Don Jr. kept Vanessa on a strict budget during their marriage. Vanessa's decision to finally proceed with the filing was allegedly emboldened by a substantial financial inheritance she received from her late father, giving her newfound independence. President Donald Trump himself publicly commented that the political investigations and the resulting "witch hunt" surrounding the 2016 election took a significant toll on the couple's relationship.

Source: MEGA The pair officially finalized their divorce in February 2019.