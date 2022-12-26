Donald Trump Jr. Rings In Christmas With Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle — See Photos!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year … one that Donald Trump Jr. is ringing in with his adorable family!
On Sunday, December 25, the former first son took to Instagram with several sweet snaps depicting his famous family’s Christmas celebration. Alongside a series of sweet photos posing with his five children whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump — Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe — the Trump Organization exec also offered a romantic snap of him getting into the holiday spirit with his current flame, fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
“Merry Christmas Everyone,” Trump wrote alongside the hashtag #christmas in a post that garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and a handful of comments from some of his famous friends.
“Merry Christmas 🎄🎁,” wrote actor Richard Grieco in the comments section.
ERIC TRUMP RUBBISH WILD RUMORS THE FAMILY HATES DONALD TRUMP JR.'S FIANCÉE KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, SAYS HE THINKS 'THE WORLD' OF HER
“Merry Christmas!” added model Bri Teresi. “Sock game strong 👏.”
- Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Memorable Social Media Moments: Photos
- Eric Trump Rubbish Wild Rumors The Family Hates Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Says He Thinks 'The World' Of Her
- Aubrey O’Day Says Married Ex-Lover Donald Trump Jr. Was Her 'Soulmate': 'I’ll Always Have Love For Him'
Though the businessman may have felt the love from fans on his holiday post, it seems the same can't be said of his former flame, Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day. A few weeks ago, the former reality star got candid about her alleged fling with Trump in the early 2010s, dubbing her ex her “soulmate” before criticizing his online persona, stating that she felt “so disappointed in what he became.”
“I love him. Love, loved, love. I’ll always have love for him,” she spilled of Trump, explaining that their romance finally came to an end after the 44-year-old chose to “go be the president’s son.”
“But I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is,” the “Damaged” artist elaborated, noting that the businessman’s major persona shift made it hard to “defend” him.
AUBREY O’DAY SAYS MARRIED EX-LOVER DONALD TRUMP JR. WAS HER 'SOULMATE': 'I’LL ALWAYS HAVE LOVE FOR HIM'
“When I say that [he] was my soulmate, I’m not going to lie. I’m a very honest person, so I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, I had nothing to do with him. He’s ridiculous.’ Like, no, he was just like me,” she said.