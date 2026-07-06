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Donald Trump Jr. Supports Erika Kirk as She Faces Husband Charlie's Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson in Court for First Time

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Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk attended her husband Charlie's alleged killer in court on July 6.

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July 6 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

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Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, faced his widow, Erika Kirk, in a Utah courtroom on Monday, July 6.

Donald Trump Jr. stood by the 37-year-old's side during the preliminary hearing, according to The Associated Press.

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Erika Kirk Cried During the Court Hearing

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image of don trump jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Bettina Anderson came out to support Erika Kirk during the hearing.

A teary-eyed Erika was also joined by Charlie’s parents in the courtroom, as well as Don Jr.'s wife Bettina Anderson.

Tyler, 23, was suspected of killing the Turning Point USA founder on September 10, 2025, during a debate event at Utah Valley University. He faces seven criminal charges including aggravated murder for the assassination.

On Monday prior to the trial beginning, the Arizona pageant queen released a joint statement alongside her husband's family.

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Erika Kirk and Her Family Released a Statement Before the Trial Began

image of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson allegedly killed Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

“Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," they said.

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," the family continued.

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Erika Kirk Asked for Privacy as She 'Navigates the Immense Grief'

image of Charlie Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk released a statement ahead of the trial hearing on Monday.

"We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," the statement said. "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

While in court, Erika broke down in tears and quickly left the room to compose herself.

Erika Kirk Forgave Tyler Robinson During Charlie Kirk's Funeral Last Year

image of Charlie Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk spoke during her husband's funeral last year.

Prosecutors are looking to seek the death penalty for Tyler, and if the judge finds probable cause during the week-long preliminary hearing, he will enter a plea at an arraignment.

During Charlie’s memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., last September, Erika said she forgives Tyler for his alleged actions.

"Our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That young man … I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do," Erika sobbed during the funeral to the crowd of mourners. “My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life."

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