Donald Trump Jr. Supports Erika Kirk as She Faces Husband Charlie's Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson in Court for First Time

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Erika Kirk Cried During the Court Hearing

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and wife Bettina Anderson came out to support Erika Kirk during the hearing.

A teary-eyed Erika was also joined by Charlie’s parents in the courtroom, as well as Don Jr.'s wife Bettina Anderson. Tyler, 23, was suspected of killing the Turning Point USA founder on September 10, 2025, during a debate event at Utah Valley University. He faces seven criminal charges including aggravated murder for the assassination. On Monday prior to the trial beginning, the Arizona pageant queen released a joint statement alongside her husband's family.

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Erika Kirk and Her Family Released a Statement Before the Trial Began

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson allegedly killed Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

“Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," they said. "Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," the family continued.

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Erika Kirk Asked for Privacy as She 'Navigates the Immense Grief'

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk released a statement ahead of the trial hearing on Monday.

"We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," the statement said. "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief." While in court, Erika broke down in tears and quickly left the room to compose herself.

Erika Kirk Forgave Tyler Robinson During Charlie Kirk's Funeral Last Year

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk spoke during her husband's funeral last year.