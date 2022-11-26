'Gobble Gobble': Donald Trump Jr. Wears MAGA T-Shirt As He Shares Sweet Photos Of His Family's Thanksgiving Celebration
A Very Trump Thanksgiving!
Former first son Donald Trump Jr. offered fans a glimpse at his high-end holiday celebration this week, sharing several photos of his Thanksgiving holiday.
On Thursday, November 25, the father-of-five took to his Instagram page, posting a sweet holiday carousel depicting his famous family enjoying each other’s company amid the November occasion.
“Gobble gobble,” the Trump Organization higher-up, who wore a black MAGA T-shirt, wrote alongside a series of snaps depicting his day, including one posing with a 15-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, while appearing to prepare a turkey and another alongside his fiancé, former Fox News maven Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Donald Jr.’s social media posts come just days after his alleged ex Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day slammed his controversial reputation, claiming that her purported former flame had transformed into “a ridiculous joke” in the years since their split.
“I wasn’t dating the man that you guys are all seeing today,” the “Show Stopper” songstress spilled of Donald Jr., whom she met while working on the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011. O’Day competed on the show with Donald Jr. acting as an “adviser."
“I was dating the man before the family chose to create what they created in order to take over this country,” she continued, referencing former President Donald Trump’s political career.
Though the pair’s alleged affair reportedly came to a halt in 2012, after Donald Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, purportedly stumbled across steamy messages between O’Day and her hubby, the artist says she still holds some hard feelings about her past love’s new public persona.
“I’m so sad about who he’s become with his platform,” the singer told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “I don’t think he had much of a choice.”
Trump and his former wife ultimately called it quits in 2018. The star began dating Guilfoyle shortly after, with the pair getting engaged in December 2020.