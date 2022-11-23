Aubrey O'Day Declares Ex Donald Trump Jr. Has Turned Into 'A Ridiculous Joke'

Dainty Kane alum Aubrey O’Day is getting candid yet again about her alleged former flame, the ever-controversial Donald Trump Jr., detailing just how much the star’s personality and public image has appeared to change since their 2010s fling.

“I wasn’t dating the man that you guys are all seeing today,” the MTV maven spilled of Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump and his late first wife, businesswoman Ivanka Trump.

“I was dating the man before the family chose to create what they created in order to take over this country,” she continued, alleging that amid this process, her former flame transformed into “a ridiculous joke.”