Aubrey O'Day Declares Ex Donald Trump Jr. Has Turned Into 'A Ridiculous Joke'
Dainty Kane alum Aubrey O’Day is getting candid yet again about her alleged former flame, the ever-controversial Donald Trump Jr., detailing just how much the star’s personality and public image has appeared to change since their 2010s fling.
“I wasn’t dating the man that you guys are all seeing today,” the MTV maven spilled of Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump and his late first wife, businesswoman Ivanka Trump.
“I was dating the man before the family chose to create what they created in order to take over this country,” she continued, alleging that amid this process, her former flame transformed into “a ridiculous joke.”
Though O’Day clarified that she felt “so sad” about the person Trump had “become with his platform,” she questioned how much autonomy the reality star-turned-political figure actually had in crafting his brash online persona.
“I don’t think he had much of a choice,” the “Show Stopper” songstress speculated of her previous love.
The unlikely pair’s affair is said to have began in 2011 while they were both filming the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice, O’Day appearing as a contestant while Trump served as an “adviser” on his famous father’s long-running reality program.
The duo’s short-lived romance came to an abrupt halt in 2012 after Trump’s then-wife, Vanessa Trump, happened across sensual messages between her husband and the music mogul while he was in the shower.
At first, the spouses seemingly attempted to make it work, but the longtime couple, who share five children together, ultimately called it quits in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. Trump quickly moved on with former Fox News staple Kimberly Guilfoyle, even popping the question in December 2020.
Though O’Day has often been outspoken surrounding the pair’s fling, Trump has remained notably tight-lipped about their rumored affair.
Hollywood Life previously reported on O’Day’s recent comments regarding Trump.