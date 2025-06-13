Donald Trump Attempted to Justify California Senator Getting Tackled By Police Because 'He Looks Like an Illegal,' Author Claims

Speaking with "Pod Save America" host Tommy Vietor, Padilla said he was objecting to recent actions taken by the administration, including Trump ordering the National Guard to respond to protesters in Los Angeles and the ICE raids and deportations that set off those protests in the first place.

Padilla interrupted the press conference after Noem claimed the federal government was “liberating” the people of Los Angeles.

"There’s been so much attention on the way you were treated, rightly, I believe, that I think people are missing what she said that led you to speak up," Vietor told the senator, before reading Noem’s words: "We are not going away. We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and burdensome leadership that this Gov. [Gavin] Newsom and this mayor placed on this country."

Padilla said he’s in regular contact with Los Angeles's top law enforcement officials, who are allegedly “frustrated” with how the Trump administration is painting the anti-ICE protests.

“Los Angeles is no stranger to protests and demonstrations and rallies and marches and they know how to handle this. But the presence and the hostility of the administration is what’s fanning the flames. This is a crisis of Trump’s own making,” Padilla said.