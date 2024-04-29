Donald Trump's Rumored VP Pick Kristi Noem Defends Killing Her 'Useless' and 'Untrainable' Puppy

The situation took an upsetting twist when Cricket attacked several of her family's chickens. As Noem attempted to intervene, she said the adolescent dog tried to bite her.

It was then, the politician decided that she needed to put her down. Noem described leading the dog down to a gravel pit and shooting her.

According to the RSPCA, dogs can come out of puppyhood at different stages, but generally fully reach adulthood between 1.5 years and 2 years old. During these stages, dogs can undergo "dramatic hormonal changes" as they grow. Cricket was just over one year when the story took place.

The RSPCA also noted that one should never attempt to physically break up a fight between two dogs (advice which can also extend to other animals) as it can result in an accidental biting incident.