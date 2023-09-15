Donald Trump Keeps Wife Melania Away From the Campaign Trail as 'It's So Nasty and So Mean'
Donald Trump revealed why his wife, Melania Trump, frequently stays out of the spotlight.
During a preview of his upcoming interview on Meet the Press, which aired on the Today show on Friday, September 15, the former president got candid about his wife's whereabouts.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting that the model, 53, will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Additionally, the businessman declared that his wife is beloved by many.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
For now, Melania is focusing on their 17-year-old son, Barron, as she resides in Palm Beach, Fla. "She’s right now with Barron at school," he said. "She loves that boy."
As OK! previously reported, while chatting with Megyn Kelly, the former reality star insisted that he and Melania are on good terms — even though they are rarely pictured together.
"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," he boasted about his wife.
"She's a very calm person. It's very interesting, and I think that's what people like about her. Our dinners are nice dinners, our dinners are like people's dinners …we actually get along very well," he shared.
According to an insider, Melania "publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny."
“She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it," the source continued. "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life.”