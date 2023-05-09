Melania Trump Makes Rare Comment About Husband Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign
Melania Trump is making it clear she is standing by husband Donald Trump as he runs for president in 2024.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” the 53-year-old said in a new interview, published on Tuesday, May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,."
If the former president, 76, makes it back to the White House, the brunette beauty has some things she hopes to complete.
Melania revealed she would “prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done.”
“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she added. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”
"Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger," she said, referring to founding "Fostering the Future" and a "Best Best" initiative, aimed at giving computer science scholarships to children aging out of the foster care system.
"At the present time, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3 percent chance of former foster children completing their college education. In fact, many end up on the street, homeless," she said. "My objective is to reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system."
As OK! previously reported, Melania was noticeably absent after the businessman gave a speech in Florida — hours after he was arrested and arraigned in New York City for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair.
“I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said of Melania skipping out on Donald's speech after he was indicted on 34 felony counts. “Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”
“Melania believes she doesn’t have to answer or explain herself to anyone, so she’s not going to put herself in that position," Wolkoff, who was Melania's former pal, shared.
Fox News Digital conducted the interview with Melania.