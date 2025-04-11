Meghan McCain Calls Out 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Over Her Recent 'Photo Op' Where She Pointed a Gun to an Agent's Head

"I don't think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions — and I used to wear 60 pounds of hair extensions — when you're doing things like that," McCain told her viewers of Noem's recent photo ops.

McCain was specifically critical of a recent post where the recently dubbed "ICE Barbie" held a gun incorrectly and pointed it in the direction of an agent's head.

"I'm from Arizona and I've been shooting guns since I was a child... she literally could've blown that man's head off, anybody with even a cursory knowledge of gun safety knows that," she explained.