Meghan McCain Calls Out 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Over Her Recent 'Photo Op' Where She Pointed a Gun to an Agent's Head

Composite photo of Meghan McCain and Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA; @ArtCandee/X

Meghan McCain called out Kristi Noem.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Meghan McCain joined in on the criticism toward Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her recent "photo ops" alongside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

After Megyn Kelly recently called Noem "an embarrassment" on her podcast, McCain joined Noem's right-wing critics on her Meghan McCain's Happy Hour show.

meghan mccain calls out ice barbie kristi noem over her recent photo ops
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain used to be a host on 'The View.'

"I don't think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions — and I used to wear 60 pounds of hair extensions — when you're doing things like that," McCain told her viewers of Noem's recent photo ops.

McCain was specifically critical of a recent post where the recently dubbed "ICE Barbie" held a gun incorrectly and pointed it in the direction of an agent's head.

"I'm from Arizona and I've been shooting guns since I was a child... she literally could've blown that man's head off, anybody with even a cursory knowledge of gun safety knows that," she explained.

Source: YouTube
The head of the Department of Homeland Security stood flanked by two agents during a video where she bragged about a recent operation in which she joined agents rounding up illegal immigrant criminals in Arizona on Tuesday, April 8.

However, viewers immediately noticed how Noem was holding and mishandling the firearm and called the former governor of South Dakota out.

Critics said that Noem was pointing the barrel of the weapon toward the head of the man standing on her left and noted how her trigger finger was off. She was also wearing her bulletproof vest wrong.

Meghan McCain

meghan mccain calls out ice barbie kristi noem over her recent photo ops
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem posed in front of El Salvador prisoners.

McCain told her audience she didn't "want to comment on a woman's looks" but said, "If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, 'How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?'"

"Instead, Noem should be doing her job and not turning it into a social media spectacle," the former View co-host continued.

She added that the posts are "hurting" Noem's reputation and "anything that hurts her hurts Donald Trump."

"I like her. I don't want her to become a parody of herself," McCain explained.

meghan mccain calls out ice barbie kristi noem over her recent photo ops
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain said Kristi Noem is hurting her reputation.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for DHS, praised Noem's work and said they were unconcerned with the criticism.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the border is at its most secure in American history," McLaughlin said.

"The American people can be proud to have a Secretary of Homeland Security who shows up to support our brave law enforcement and get them the tools they need to do their jobs successfully and safely," she continued. "We are far more concerned with the safety and security of the American people than about online yapping."

